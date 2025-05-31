The Left is bent on disconnecting people from reality. They see it as their best bet to spiral Western civilization into a dysfunctional chaos so that they can then come in and pick up the pieces.

Reality, however, is tenacious. It is immune to the mad night of insanity. This means there is always hope. Even those in thrall to the Left’s political indoctrination can sometimes see the light and crawl out of the cave of engineered delusion.

The United Kingdom is a Woke dystopia. The Telegraph–a major British news outlet–has claimed that “History-hating Britain is the wokest country in the West.”

And yet there is hope.

Sarah Elliott, director of the Special Relationship Unit at the Prosperity Institute, told The Daily Signal, “I know the [United Kingdom] and Europe seem lost and adrift, but there are great movements happening at the local level in the grassroots to change the direction. Don’t give up on your allies overseas.”

Elliott said Britain is leading the U.S. on one issue—opposing gender ideology.

“On the whole transgender debate, the UK has actually been ahead of the curve on this, pushing back against ‘gender-affirming care,’ and it’s come from the Left,” Elliott said.

“Left-wing feminists and lesbians” raised a clamor about men in women’s spaces, and the UK has put the brakes transgender medical experiments on kids in accordance with British physician Dr. Hilary Cass’s report last year.

This should incense “Left-wing lesbians and feminists” in the U.S. Where have they been in protecting women and children from predators who would wipe out women and exploit children?

Lesbians and feminists in the UK may have been “ahead of the curve” on the transgender debate when compared to their U.S. counterparts, but they weren't in front of Kentucky Senator Rand Paul.

Rand Paul vs Rachel Levine

In 2021, GOP Sen. Paul drew a comparison between genital mutilation and gender confirmation surgery.

Paul made the point at a Senate confirmation hearing for Dr. Rachel Levine, Biden’s DEI pick for Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Levine was the first transgender nominee for a Senate-confirmed position. He ended up as the highest-ranking trans nutcase to serve in the federal government.

During the hearing, Paul talked about the wickedness of genital mutilation, saying it “is recognized internationally as a violation of international human rights,” and then compared genital mutilation to gender confirmation surgeries.

Paul said, “most genital mutilation is not typically performed by force but, as WHO notes, by social convention.”

He went on to say, “American culture is now normalizing the idea that minors can be given hormones to prevent their biological development of their secondary sexual characteristics.”

Paul’s dose of sanity is like giving water to a man crawling through the desert dying from thirst. American culture–by design on the Left and neglected by conservatives–has become unhinged.

The LGBT rainbow flag is now the rallying point for Marxists and the otherwise insane.

Rand Paul isn't one of them. Despite all the backlash Paul receives from Leftist critics–including political violence–he stays steady and sane.

Sanity and reason have a trickle-down effect into the mad stew of American culture. That’s why Trump is President of the United States. More and more people woke up to the nonsense mustered by the LGBT and DEI banners.

Paul’s libertarian streak makes it clear he has nothing against a person’s sexual preference. He does have a problem with people advocating mental illness via a willful break with reality.

Psychosis is defined by a loss of contact with reality. Sen. Paul will not stand by and watch the Left promote it.

The UK is now doing the same.

UK To Test Transgenders For Autism

The UK National Health Service will now test children who believe they are transgender for autism under new plans, according to The Telegraph.

Gays Against Groomers posted, “...the NHS in the UK will begin testing all minors referred to gender clinics for autism. This is a great step forward in protecting vulnerable kids from rushed transitions!”

GAG might have gone even further by omitting the word “rushed.”

Children with gender dysphoria will soon be tested for neurodevelopmental conditions, including autism and ADHD.

The move comes on the heels of the Cass Review into gender identity services in the NHS. The review concluded that the quality of the studies that claimed to show “beneficial effects of puberty blockers for children and young people with gender dysphoria was ‘poor’."

The new guidance moves health services away from a "medical model" in favour of a "holistic" approach to care.

In layman’s terms, don’t cut up the body or chemically alter its chemistry to placate a fantasy.

Doctors will now “examine various aspects of children's lives when they are referred to services.”

This means mental health assessments, family relationships, sexual development, the presence of learning disabilities or neurodevelopmental conditions, as well as social, cognitive, and physical growth, will be assessed.

"Given the high prevalence of neurodiversity identified within this population, all those attending the NHS children and young people's gender service should receive screening for neurodevelopmental conditions," the guidance makes clear.

If this screening "identifies the presence of neurodevelopmental conditions, including autism spectrum disorder (ASD), a referral should be considered to the paediatric neurodevelopmental service or paediatric ASD service," the guidance adds.

The NHS is stating plainly that gender dysphoria is a mental disease that does not correspond with reality.

The trickle-down effect from the U.K.’s Leftist lesbians and feminists' stand against madness took some time, but it happened. The NHS is on board.

In the U.S., the trickle-down of Rand Paul’s common-sense realism can’t come soon enough.

It’s time for reality to bite back–again.