There is no holier day for Christians than Easter, and for Americans, there is arguably no part of the Constitution they cherish more than the First Amendment’s guarantee that they may gather and worship as they wish.

The First Amendment reads, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble…”

That is, unless a pandemic happens. Then all bets are off. No more Constitution.

At least that’s what authorities tried to push on Christians in 2020 across the country, trying to bar them from holding church services, allegedly over concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

Kentucky’s Dem Governor Today: Happy Easter!

In 2020: NO EASTER

In 2025, and knowing what we know now, about the inaccuracy, inefficiency and unscientific lunacy of so many of the pandemic protocols, the people who pushed them seem to want to forget that any of that happened.

Like Kentucky’s Democratic Governor, Andy Beshear.

In 2020, Gov. Beshear wanted his state’s churches to shutdown and actually ordered an end to all mass gatherings.

Kentucky Republican state representative TJ Roberts shared Beshear’s Easter post, and reminded him - and everyone else - that churches were threatened just five years ago for daring to gather and worship.

None of these people ever apologized. They seem to want to forget it, and seem even more eager for US to forget it.

That’s when Rand Paul seconded Roberts’ sentiment with a reshare.

To be clear, there’s no exception clause to the First Amendment. Even during a pandemic. As a federal judge rightly saw and ruled accordingly.

Sen. Paul praised for that decision five years ago.

Churches Had to Be Locked Down… But Not Strip Clubs?

The lockdown of schools, churches and so many other public spaces did immeasurable damage to so many, time America can never take back or reverse the negative consequences.

And the pandemic rules were so random and nonsensical.

Remember when strip clubs were considered “essential” and therefore allowed to remain open…

And yet churches weren’t? There was nothing scientific about that.

Thomas Massie remembers.

Never Again

This Easter, Christians will celebrate the Resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Nothing is more important than that.

But as Americans, we should never forget the many leaders and authority figures who were quick to suppress our most basic religious liberties based on mere whim. So many of those people are still in power.

And few to none of them will ever be held accountable.

So let Kentucky’s Democratic governor wish his constituents a Happy Easter.

And let his constituents also remind him that he tried to cancel Easter not that long ago. Christians believe in forgiveness, but these leaders don’t seem to think they did anything wrong that needs to be forgiven.

That’s intolerable. THEY are intolerable, with such an arrogance and smugness to this day about the whole ordeal.

Never again. Never forget.

