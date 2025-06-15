Get 50% off for 1 year

Of all the corruption this country has ever faced, what we witnessed during COVID may be the worst. Americans had our jobs stripped away and rights revoked, all in the name of stopping a fairly mild virus.

While COVID didn’t pose a threat to the collective general population, it was more dangerous for older individuals and those with pre existing health conditions. There were ways this virus could have been properly mitigated for high risk groups; however, the deep state opted for a one size fits all approach that hurt everyone.

Americans were told to be quiet, stay home, and obey without question.

As all this transpired, Democrats in power routinely broke the various COVID restrictions they set in place for others. Many went outside maskless and dined out with friends, despite passing mask mandates and social distancing requirements.

It goes even deeper than that, though.

Newly revealed documents now shine a light on the Biden administration’s attitudes towards Americans who questioned the government’s response to COVID restrictions. To say the findings of these documents are disturbing would be an understatement.

Deeming American Citizens as the Enemy

When Biden held the Oval Office, he showed zero tolerance for any Americans questioning how COVID was being handled.

This was clear when the then president wrote off critics as “domestic violent extremists.” That’s not even the worst of it.

During Biden’s time in the White House, he authorized the FBI to begin formally investigating or “assessing” people who questioned COVID mitigation efforts. Mind you, these are the same mitigation efforts that were later proved to be unscientific.

Biden, in a nutshell, wanted to shut down any American citizen who questioned him, Dr. Fauci, or others in the deep state. This is why people who cited COVID vaccine mandates and mask mandates as government overreach were called “violent extremists.”

Though what’s more violent for threatening to arrest parents for taking their children to parks? This is exactly what happened on Biden’s watch.

We Were Right All Along

Despite the actions from Biden, Fauci, and others, Americans with suspicions about COVID mitigation strategies were eventually proven correct.

