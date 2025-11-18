Rand Paul sounded the alarm bell about the PCR test, too. And many other medical experts warned us, but the rhetoric and fearmongering around Covid was so intense and deeply orchestrated that you thought the PCR tests were legit. You might want to think again.

A peer-reviewed study out of Germany just confirmed that polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests were total BS. 86% of positive results given by PCR tests were not real Covid infections. Only 14% of all Covid-positive PCR test results were real. And yet they made people use the PCR test to determine if they were “safe to travel” or “safe to go to work.”

You can’t get any more Orwellian than this horse puck nonsense – or can you?

As Dr. Kaur states in an X post, all those high levels of false positive PCR Covid tests manufactured by elevated cycle thresholds (Ct) gave an excuse for the Biden-led government, in collusion with Mark Zuckerberg and mainstream media, to create hysteria since 2020.

Incidentally, you used to be able to read Zuckerberg’s full letter sent to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Chair of the House Judiciary Committee. It was a PDF hosted by the House Judiciary Committee, but it seems to have been removed. You could also see him admit it on a Joe Rogan podcast, but this TIME article still has the letter in full as of this writing.

Here’s what Zuckerberg said:

“In 2021, senior officials from the Biden Administration, including the White House, repeatedly pressured our teams for months to censor certain COVID-19 content, including humor and satire, and expressed a lot of frustration with our teams when we didn’t agree. [...] I believe the government pressure was wrong, and I regret that we were not more outspoken about it publicly. [...] Ultimately, it was our decision whether or not to take content down, and we own our decisions, including COVID-19-related changes we made to our enforcement in the wake of this pressure.”

If you think this collusion with the media and PCR test mayhem wasn’t orchestrated, we’ve got some ice to sell you in Alaska.

“Cases” don’t equal infections.

“Cases” drive lockdowns.

“Cases” are a tool for irrational fear.

A court even declared the PCR test unfit for determining Covid after understanding its 97% failure rate.