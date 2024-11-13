Time and time again, the medical establishment in this country has proven itself to be untrustworthy. Whether they’re funding gain-of-function research (and then lying about it) or sending out mini-tyrants like Anthony Fauci to trample on our rights, the signs are clear.

When we the people speak out about the dangers this poses, we’re gaslight. Both the establishment and their foot soldiers accuse Americans of being “conspiracy theorists” for daring to question the status quo.

We saw this rear its ugly head during COVID. In fact, everyday folks were accused of being menaces to public health, all for daring to have reservations about a rushed vaccine.

Sadly, the corruption of the medical establishment runs far deeper than most Americans realize. Right now, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) is under fire for accepting payouts from foreign entities.

Who’s Really Pulling the Strings of Our Government’s Scientists?

According to the NIH’s own records, they pocketed royalties from 139 foreign entities last year.