The newly minted Department of Government Efficiency, headed by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, has an ace in the hole. Sen. Rand Paul has been calling out whacko government spending with his Festivus Report for over a decade. DOGE could use Paul’s expertise.

But, it doesn't stop there. Rand Paul is now advocating for abolishing all foreign aid.

“Festivus” is an invention of the 1990s sitcom Seinfeld. It is an alternative to Christmas and comes with the tradition of the “Airing of Grievances,” in which celebrants tell each other how they were disappointed by friends and family members in the past year.

Sen. Paul has grievances–lots of them–with how the federal government wastes money. The Festivus report is an annual airing of some of that waste. In 2024, Paul tracked down a trillion dollars of government squandering, including “Cocaine for moody rats and climate-focused drag show-on-ice.”

That’s $1 trillion worth of waste in a year. And the number keeps growing. In 2023, the number was $900 billion. In 2020, it was only $54 billion.

By October of this year, the Biden administration had attempted to cancel more than $175 billion in student loans for nearly 5 million people. A lot of people freaked out about that.

Why aren't they freaking out about the government-funded $419,470 university study to “determine if lonely rats seek cocaine more than happy rats”? If you found out your alma mater was wasting this much money to hook rats on coke, would you want to pay them to keep doing it?

How about the $2 million in government grants handed to Cornell University to infect cats with COVID-19? Even worse, the cats were summarily killed when experiments on whether or not the cats could transmit the disease were over.

“Since January 2022, Dr. [Anthony] Fauci’s NIAID and the USDA have given Cornell University $2.24 million to study whether felines can contract and transmit COVID-19 … Not only is this a waste of over a million in taxpayer dollars, but the experiments have led to the suffering and death of over thirty cats,” Paul’s report states.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene refused to call Fauci “Doctor” because “he helped coordinate experiments where Beagle dogs had their faces eaten off by bugs.”

This is stuff out of a horror movie and it should be fictional. But it’s not. Who pays for people to torture animals? All too often, you do. The experiments are carried out by college graduates who should have taken a few more classes on ethics and morality. Instead, they’ll do anything and everything to get that government grant.

This kind of cruelty to animals isn’t only shameful, it’s evil. This kind of government waste is about as amusing as a killing joke.

Rand’s findings make one wonder if government officials–who presumably have college degrees–should be paying off the student loans of the people who realized they'd been scammed by the government/higher-ed scheme to create a cadre of indentured students and mindless bureaucrats.

Out-of-Control Spending Breeds Immorality

Paul’s report lists that the National Endowment for the Arts was awarded a $10,000 grant to ice-skating drag queens.

The Bearded Ladies Cabaret–a “queer cabaret arts organization”–was awarded the grant to support its “climate change-themed ice-skating performances.”

The “Beards on Ice” show is replete with “polar bears, drag queens, and a character dubbed ‘Nonbinary Parental Guardian Nature’” designed to bring “climate awareness to anyone attending the performance.”

A good portion of the “Beards on Ice” audience is children. Seven-year-old George Treglia thought the show was funny. “I think all that was so cool,” he said. “I can’t decide on a favorite part of it.”

Drag queens (i.e. LGBT ideology) are normalized in the mind of little George. Mission accomplished.

Asked about climate change, George said he didn’t know “anything” about it. His mom, Therese Treglia, was quick to chime in, “We’re igniting the conversation now!” The drag queen portion of the show was taken for granted. Is that $10K of your taxpayer money well spent?

Rand’s report also showed that $288,563 in taxpayer money was used to create “affinity groups’’ among bird-watchers based on “who they are and how they identify.’’ Soon enough they’ll all be thinking they’re birds of a feather and demand that you pay for the beak implant that will make them feel whole.

It’s all crazy. Why?

In 2021, pollster George Barna surveyed 2,000 U.S. adults from the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University. The poll showed that “54% of the survey’s participants embrace the postmodern idea that all truth is subjective and there are no moral absolutes.”

“We’re just at a place in our country’s history now where that’s the default view,” Barna continued. “Most people would say all truth is subjective and there’s no kind of objective truth based on an external standard. They would say they’re the standard that determines what truth is.”

From the looks of Paul’s Festiva Report, it’s even worse now. Where everything is relative, nothing is real. If there are no morals, everything goes and nothing gets done.

You get what you pay for. Americans have paid and are paying for an amoral government that treats truth as a commodity to be bought and sold. The result: wasted money and damaged souls.