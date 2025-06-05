Here's Why You Should Be Avoiding mRNA Technology Altogether

Even in 2025, a lot of people underestimate the very real dangers posed by the pharmaceutical industry. Over the years, big pharma has consistently demonstrated its willingness to put profit above public health.

This runs contrary to the talking points consistently fed to the public about medical officials and the collective healthcare community. Yet, believing what big pharma has to say is an inherent risk that every single American must remain vigilant about.

Many folks are familiar with mRNA COVID vaccines and the harm they caused to people’s hearts and internal organs. However, what’s much less known is the extent to which mRNA technology is being used to contaminate the food we eat.

This is Relatively New, Yet Deeply Terrifying

The same mRNA vaccines getting put into the human body by needle are also finding their way into our foods.