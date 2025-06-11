Screenshot/YouTube

I’m used to seeing people spouting complete nonsense on social media.

‘Trump is Hitler!’ ‘Elon Musk is a white supremacist!’ You laugh because it’s so dumb.

In the United States, people are free to say what they want to say, even if there is no evidence or factual basis whatsoever.

The Attack

But over the weekend, I saw some right-leaning people saying things like this:

Huh?

Or as Matt Kibbe rightly responded:

Then there was this from Cernovich:

Cernovich was eager to spin Paul’s long established opposition to giving presidents extra-constitutional powers as the senator being for open borders.

Which is a complete lie. For anyone being honest.

Cernovich was so eager to smear one of the most principled men in Congress, he went off the deep end just started making stuff up.

Rand Paul is… a tax funded “influencer?” Is this guy high?

Rand Paul is an elected official. Is Donald Trump a “taxpayer funded influencer” too?

Cernovich and a small band of others appeared to coordinate to smear both Paul and Thomas Massie for their opposition to the current “big, beautiful” bill.

Both oppose it because it not only maintains Biden’s spending levels, it would add trillions to an already $36 trillion national debt.

President Trump promised major spending cuts. That’s a big part of what MAGA is about. It was definitely part of what DOGE was about.

But are Rand Paul and Thomas Massie actually more MAGA than the Republicans who currently want the Senate to pass this “disgusting abomination” spending bill?

Paul and Massie Demolish Influencer Lies

Paul and Massie called out these influencers.Paul replied to the “unreliable paid influencers” who claimed he supports amnesty:

Massie shot back:

Pointing out the hacks:

Rand made it easy for the paid influencers to spot who was really for amnesty:

Massie has a trick:

Comedy legend Rob Schneider slammed Cernovich’s “political nastiness.”

Being Libertarian made a great point, after the influencer lies had been cut through.

What Rand Paul and Thomas Massie are doing is crucial to MAGA having any real success.

What Cernovich and others are doing is making sure MAGA only remains symbolic, just another conventional, big spending Republican administration but with Trump branding.

Rothmus knows what’s up.

Many of us follow certain influencers because they have integrity and we like what they say.

But if they have no integrity, and are just willing to shill for anyone - lying about principled people in the process…

Maybe Rand Paul and Thomas Massie really are influencers. Certainly better and more effective ones than the trolls who spent the weekend lying about them.