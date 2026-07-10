Rand Paul Review

Rand Paul Review

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Sandi Adamson's avatar
Sandi Adamson
7h

The president should ban tourists from traveling to the USA if they are over 4 months pregnant! That would fix it. Immediately arrest and deport illegals if they come. Gee I had to come legally waiting for the process to happen and I can't vote. How others can blows my mind! Im behind president Trump all the way!!

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