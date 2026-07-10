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When the Supreme Court recently struck down President Donald Trump’s executive order seeking to end birthright citizenship – which currently allows any child born on U.S. soil automatic citizenship - Sen. Rand Paul was not surprised.

He had also already thought ahead on this.

The senator knew the chances of the high court up upholding an executive order were slim, so he already introduced an amendment that could end birthright citizenship through congressional action.

If enough members would vote for his amendment.

‘American Citizenship Belongs to the Children of Americans’

On Thursday, Paul made the plain point that American citizenship should belong to the children of American citizens, not merely foreigners who visit the U.S. long enough to have their children, and then either leave or never had any real commitment to the U.S. beyond that.

The 14th Amendment was enacted after the Civil War to give former slaves basic constitutional rights and civil liberties. it was a necessary measure to give citizenship and personhood to newly freed slaves so that they could become full fledged Americans, no longer the mere property they were once legally considered.

American citizenship was something to be proud of and to cherish. Americans with a home and stake in the U.S. should consider basic citizenship their birthright.

Citizenship should never be for sale.

But that’s exactly what’s happening.

‘Birth Packages’

Are some Texas hospitals running advertisements in Latino countries encouraging expectant mothers to come to the U.S., presumably illegally, for a fee - called “birth packages” - for what some are also calling “birth tourism.”

The Daily Signal reported on Tuesday that after the Supreme Court ruling upholding birthright citizenship, “The following day, Republican state Rep. Brian Harrison sent a letter urging the Texas Legislature to convene an immediate special session to protect Texans from ‘birth tourism.”

More for the Signal (emphasis added):

In his letter, Harrison called for legislation making it a felony to operate or participate in birth tourism within Texas, expanding the criminal offense of illegal entry to include entering the state for the purpose of birth tourism, and granting the Texas attorney general authority to investigate and prosecute birth tourism cases. Harrison is also urging lawmakers to adopt a resolution formally condemning the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision and another resolution calling on Congress to take action on birthright citizenship. Harrison’s letter comes as reports have surfaced that U.S. hospitals have advertised “birth packages” costing up to $5,000 for foreign nationals seeking to give birth in border states such as Texas.

The story noted, “One advertisement for Mission Regional Medical Center appeared on a highway billboard. Written in both English and Spanish, it directed expectant mothers to call a phone number or visit a website for information about giving birth in South Texas.”

It’s to believe this actually exists - and is tolerated.

But it is, and it has been.

Why Wait for Congress - States Can Kickstart This

In lieu of waiting on Congress to pass his amendment - and it’s never a good idea to wait long for Congress to do anything - Paul urged states to end birthright citizenship on their own.

Sen. Paul said in an interview with Fox News’ Will Cain, “You could have 38 state legislatures initiate this and you could be heading towards a convention. And guess what? Congress might wake up at that point and say, you know, rather than have a convention, maybe we should do our job and pass this amendment, which used to have bipartisan support.”

Paul continued, “My plan is to go to the Kentucky state legislature first and ask them if they’ll pass this amendment and let’s get it done one state at a time and put pressure on Congress and put pressure on the Democrats.”

The senator also noted that Americans overwhelmingly want this change.

“This is an 80 percent issue,” Paul said. “You know, people don’t think it’s a good idea to have eight million people come into your country, have on average two kids apiece, and they’re all voting to transform the country. “

“Nobody voting on those amendments thought that we were going to let the children of 8 million people break into our country and then they would get to vote,” he added.

Barely over a year ago, the late Charlie Kirk was calling for an end to automatic birthright citizenship.

Kirk wrote in June 2025, “Birthright Citizenship was written for freed slaves, NOT the anchor babies of illegals.”

“Pass it on,” he added.

The madness of allowing illegal aliens to enter the U.S. only to bestow American citizenship on their newborns has been going on for far too long and needs to end.

America welcomes legal immigrants from all over the world who want to come to the U.S., work hard, and make it their home.

Americans do not want “birth tourism” or lucrative “birth packages’ being sold, which are a detriment to national security and an insult to America’s national dignity.

A constitutional amendment to end this insane practice is a no-brainer.

Rand Paul has made his move. Will the other members of Congress make theirs?