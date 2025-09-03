Rand Paul Review

Rand Paul Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Debra Phillips's avatar
Debra Phillips
7h

Thank God for Ron and Rand Paul!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Edgar's avatar
Edgar
7h

The people pushing this are criminals, and that's a nice way of saying it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rand Paul Review
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture