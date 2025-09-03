Creative Commons

Rand Paul got into it on X with Republican Senator Bill Cassidy on Sunday about the necessity of giving newborns the hepatitis B vaccine.

Paul, an opthalmologist, said there was "no medical reason" to give newborns the vaccine if the mother was not infected.

Cassidy, also a physician, said that Paul's claim was "not true" and that children who are infected at birth have a "much higher chance of developing liver cancer and spreading hepatitis B to others."

This all comes in the wake of Health and Human Services Head Robert F. Kennedy Jr. possibly doing away with the practice.

The Louisiana Republican Senator Cassidy wasn’t having it.

‘Schilling for Big Pharma’

Sen. Paul wasn’t having it either, and accused Sen. Cassidy of serving the interests of Big Pharma.

Paul wasn’t done.

Strangely enough, Cassidy seemed to have reached a consensus with Paul on this front during RFK Jr’s confirmation hearing back in February.

Louisana’s Surgeon General Backs Paul

Part of President Donald Trump appointing RFK Jr. as HHS director was to challenge establishment consensus within the health field, much of it suspected to be in service to the bottom line for the major pharmaceutical companies more than actual health.

That’s exactly what Paul is accusing Cassidy of doing in this instance.

That’s when Louisiana’s Surgeon General jumped into this discussion to back Paul and undermine the senator of his own state.

Dr. Ralph Abraham even accused Cassidy of helping Big Pharma.

Score one for Rand Paul. But it’s not about winning some online debate. It’s about what’s best for newborns. What’s good health-wise as a country.

Not what’s necessarily good for Big Pharma.

MAHA is Happening

Paul’s original remarks were in response to comments made by Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, the former director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, who resigned after CDC Director Susan Monarez was ousted recently.

Daskalakis said on ABC's ‘This Week’ on Sunday that Kennedy's new vaccine advisory panel is "moving in an ideologic direction where they want to see the undoing of vaccination."

The doctor worried that Kennedy’s team might "try to change the birth dose of hepatitis B vaccine so that kids don't get it when they're born."

Rand Paul says that’s not necessary to begin with. The Surgeon General of Louisiana says the same.

Sen. Bill Cassidy obviously disagrees. Cassidy and Paul both serve on the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, with Cassidy as the committee's chair.

The men in this debate are all doctors. At a minimum, the episode shows that questions need to be asked, and they weren’t being asked before Donald Trump was re-elected and he brought RFK Jr. into his administration.

The establishment needed challenging. Finally, that seems to be happening.

MAHA is happening.

In the White House and the U.S. Senate. It’s time for this issue and other sorely needed debates if real change is ever going to come.

And these two are still not done…