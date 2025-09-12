Arguably the most controversial appointment made by Donald Trump has been Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. as the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Why is he controversial?

Because he’s kicking ass and taking names. He’s demanding accountability.

Remember all the authoritarian acts and grave mistakes made by government officials during the COVID-19 pandemic? Was anyone held responsible?

No.

RFK Jr. wants to fire all those people.

Sen. Rand Paul agrees with him.

When Secretary Kennedy fired Center for Disease Control Director Susan Monarez in August and other CDC employees walked out, Sen. Paul was glad to see them gone.

MAHA Just Getting Started

Paul shared a New York Post column by Miranda Devine that detailed just how much opposition Kennedy faces in Washington.

And why:

You could see just how much the Health and Human Services secretary is despised last week at a Senate committee hearing when Democrat after Democrat abused him with slurs like “charlatan” and demanded he resign. There is an orchestrated campaign to force him out that includes the overplayed political ploy of an “open letter from nine former CDC leaders” and another letter from 1,000 current and former HHS employees calling on him to step down. But why would he resign? He’s only just getting started on Trump’s Make America Healthy Again agenda, which is popular with Americans of all stripes, especially Republicans, 73% of whom rated it favorably in the latest Insider Advantage poll. It addresses public concern that transcends party lines about chronic disease, food safety and vaccine skepticism, the latter of which can be blamed on the lies we were told during the COVID-19 pandemic, not on RFK Jr.’s six months in office.

Paul’s support of RFK Jr. is nothing new.

RFK Jr: Make Government Accountable Again

Sen. Paul has been one of the most outspoken critics of how government handled the COVID pandemic, including the CDC and top White House doctor, Anthony Fauci.

Yet, despite all of the bad decisions supposedly based on ‘the science’ - masks, social distancing, the effectiveness of vaccines, closing schools, shutting down businesses - no one has been asked to answer for these damaging mistakes.

In fact, most in government probably still don’t even consider them mistakes, despite the negative affects their decisions had on millions of Americans.

They don’t care. It’s all about power. They don’t care about actual health.

They never have.

Donald Trump was re-elected in 2024 as a challenge to official Washington and everything it stands for. The president appointed RFK Jr. to do exactly that as it relates to Americans’ health.

And he’s doing it. Which makes the establishment BIG mad.

The people angry with RFK Jr. want to return to a world where the government can once again force Americans to behave in a certain way based on nothing more than mere whim. There was never any science involved.

RFK Jr. wants to take a battering ram to that.

And he is. Godspeed.