On Wednesday it was reported that at least four senior officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave their resignations.

The claim was that “recent changes and leadership at their agency are preventing them from fulfilling their duties as public health authorities.”

Namely, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stopping them from continuing to push the COVID-19 vaccines on the public.

RFK Jr.’s recent actions also included the firing of CDC Director Susan Monarez.

You love to see it. Just ask Rand Paul.

RFK Jr. Cleaning House

The Hill reports, “The resignations came the same day that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced a slew of changes to limit access to the COVID-19 vaccine, and just hours after news broke that CDC Director Susan Monarez was ousted from the agency.”

The names: “Demetre C. Daskalakis, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases; Daniel Jernigan, director of the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases; and CDC Chief Medical Officer Debra Houry have all submitted their resignations, according to emails shared with The Hill. Jen Layden, director of the Office of Public Health Data, Surveillance and Technology, also resigned, according to multiple reports.”

“In his email announcing his resignation, Daskalakis wrote, ‘I am not able to serve in this role any longer because of the ongoing weaponizing of public health.”

Weaponizing? Is that what they’re calling this?

See ya!

Cleaning out the CDC - the government agency that got it so wrong at every turn during the COVID pandemic - is imperative.

RFK Jr. says he’s just getting started.

Sen. Paul says there is no evidence that the vaccines helped protect healthy children from COVID, and accused CDC officials who insist they do as the real extremists.

In June, Sen. Paul grilled Monarez - who was not RFK Jr.’s first choice for her CDC Director - during her confirmation on everything from government health officials censoring scientists who challenged the official narrative on COVID to relationships with Big Pharma.

No Acknowledgment of Wrongdoing Whatsoever

Paul said to her, “Dr. Monarez, congratulations on your nomination.”

Citing former CDC Director Francis Collins, Paul asked, “Francis Collins infamously emailed Anthony Fauci and told him to take down three prominent scientists. The implication was use whatever means, use the media, use reporters, but damage their reputations.”

He continued, “One of these scientists is now the head of NIH, Jay Bhattacharya. Do you think that was an appropriate use of his office?”

Monarez replied, “So I'm not familiar with that particular encounter, but we need to make sure that we are open to letting the science...”

Paul interjected, “Is it an appropriate use of the office for Francis Collins to have emailed the head of NIH and say take down scientists that he disagreed with?”

Monarez responded, “We need to make sure that we are open...”

Paul shot back, “It's sort of a yes or no question.”

She never gave any yes or no answers. Just vague glossing over the many problems with the CDC.

Even though the White House has fired Monarez, she is refusing to step down.

Sounds about right.

Susan Monarez and the senior CDC officials who resigned this week represent the tired and discredited establishment “leaders” who got literally everything wrong about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Are they willing to say they got it wrong? No.

Are they willing to course correct, moving forward? No.

Is new HHS head RFK Jr willing to say they got it wrong? Yes. Emphatically.

Is he willing to course correct? You bet. He’s doing it right now.

RFK Jr. is cleaning house at the CDC for good reason.

Rand Paul is right to be happy about it.