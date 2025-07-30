White House Archives/Public Domain

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard claims to have “overwhelming evidence” that Barack Obama while still president conspired with key members of his administration, in which they, “manufactured and politicized intelligence to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President Trump.”

After a two year investigation into Democrats’ 2016 claims that Trump had colluded with Russia to win the 2016 presidential election, Special Counsel Robert Mueller found no evidence.

Still, that conspiracy theory was put out there. A sitting president working with his team to undermine the incoming president is a serious accusation.

If Director Gabbard has the evidence, Sen. Rand Paul said it “should be fully investigated, and those responsible should be punished.”

No question.

Obama Accused of Using ‘Apparatus of Government to Try to Delegitimize Trump’