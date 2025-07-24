After the global COVID-19 pandemic reached the United States in March 2020, Sen. Rand Paul has relentlessly asked the one man who might know more than any other about how it happened.

As the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for decades until 2022, Dr. Anthony Fauci quickly became a central figure in investigating COVID-19.

Paul’s work led him to questions about a U.S.-funded laboratory in Wuhan, China where gain-of-function experimentation might have occurred. On every question Paul asked - about the Wuhan lab, about gain-of-function, about who knew what, when - Fauci has denied any wrongdoing.

Today, both the FBI and CIA believe that the Wuhan lab is the likeliest source of COVID.

Now Sen. Paul, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, wants the Justice Department to issue a felony charge against Fauci.

‘You Have to Charge Him With a Felony’

In an interview with Charlie Kirk, Paul said he wants Pam Bondi to charge Fauci.

As for the pardon of Fauci by President Joe Biden, perhaps by autopen, Paul is willing to see how the courts view it.

“I do believe Anthony Fauci committed a felony by lying to Congress,” Paul told Kirk.

Paul continued, “You have to charge him with a felony, take him to court and then the court will decide whether or not the pardon is upheld.”

On the reports that Biden used an autopen for the pardons, Paul said, “You can argue until you’re blue in the face that you can’t do autopens and that maybe the president wasn’t aware of it. But the only way to actually do this is to charge someone who has been pardoned.”

The senator thinks Fauci not only broke the law, but is the easiest to charge.

“I think Anthony Fauci is the most likely to be chargeable,” Paul said. “There are other people — Hunter Biden could be charged as well — but someone has to be charged.”

Paul said that Fauci testified before Congress “in a very vigorous and heated and animated way,” in his denials that the NIH funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab.

But, as Paul told Kirk, “This is directly contradicted by the actual people who were involved in the funding.”

‘Will the DOJ Act?’

Last week, Sen. Paul wrote a letter to AG Bondi requesting that the DOJ investigate Fauci for possible criminal prosecution over his May 2021 congressional testimony about potential gain-of-function research in Wuhan.

This was the second time Paul has asked for a criminal referral from the DOJ.

Paul said in a press release, “In July 2023, I referred Dr. Anthony Fauci to the Department of Justice for lying under oath to Congress. His own emails directly contradicted his sworn testimony.”

“The New York Times reports Fauci was quietly pardoned by an autopen, operated by Biden’s staff,” he continued.

The Kentucky senator wants answers and action.

“If the President didn’t authorize this pardon personally, then the Department has a duty to investigate and prosecute as it would any ordinary citizen,” he insisted. Fauci has been sainted by the extremist Left, but it doesn’t erase his lying before Congress.”

Many Americans have been left scratching their heads on how the Trump administration, particularly the DOJ, is handling alleged evidence about the later wealthy child sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein.

Might charging Anthony Fauci for the crimes Paul has laid out be an easier move for Pam Bondi at the moment?

Even if it wasn’t, isn’t it the right thing to do?

There are still so many unanswered questions about the greatest worldwide pandemic of the 21st century that took and changed millions of lives.

Sen. Rand Paul wants to hold at least one major figure integral to that event accountable.

Why NOT?