Gage Skidmore

Former Republican Congressman Ron Paul was one of the Federal Reserve’s top critics in Washington for years, calling for auditing and even ending ‘The Fed,’ an issue more Republicans warmed towards the end of his House career.

Rep. Paul long blames the Fed’s central planning by unelected bureaucrats for inflation and economic instability in general

Now, his son, Senator Rand Paul flies that banner. Perhaps just as important, President Trump’s Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, now says the Fed needs to be a focus too.

Pauls vs. The Fed

Finally, a treasury secretary that recognizes that the Federal Reserve might be a problem and could use a legit audit.

Because you certainly don’t get those every day.

Sen. Paul thanked Secretary Bessent and observed that this push was all part of what his father started.

We Need to ‘Examine the Entire Federal Reserve Institution’

Bessent said in his CNBC interview, “What we need to do is examine the entire Federal Reserve institution and whether they have been successful.”

Bessent added, “Has the organization succeeded in its mission? If this were the [Federal Aviation Administration] and we were having this many mistakes, we would go back and look at why has this happened.”

Fair points. It’s good to see someone in government not named Paul finally making them.

When the host asked about President Trump possibly ousting current Fed Chair Jerome Powell, Bessent responded, “They were fear mongering over tariffs, and thus far we have seen very little, if any, inflation.”

“We’ve had great inflation numbers,” he added. “So, you know, I think this idea [is] of them not being able to break out of a certain mindset. All these Ph.D.s over there, I don’t know what they do.”

Bessent was talking about how elites are hesitant to criticize or examine the Federal Reserve.

Sen. Paul shared the clip and called again for auditing the Federal Reserve, pinning the post to the top of his X account.

Audit the Fed

Conservatives besides just Rand Paul were excited by the treasury secretary’s words.

Florida Voice News’ Erick Daugherty encouraged Sec. Bessent to check out the Audit the Fed legislation co-sponsored by Sens. Paul and Rick Scott.

Independent journalist Nick Sortor praised Bessent too.

Could this be the beginning of a real examination of the Federal Reserve system and what it does to our money supply?

Rand Paul seems hopeful and for good reason.

And he’s certainly not alone.