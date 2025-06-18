Gage Skidmore/Creative Commons

As many in the MAGA movement are now opposing President Donald Trump possibly involving the United States in an Israel-Iran war, Rand Paul sees something else happening.

According to the Republican senator, Trump’s “instincts on foreign policy are right,” andhe believes the president’s threatening rhetoric is just a way better way to negotiate and have diplomacy

Sen. Paul shared on X Tuesday morning:

On Tuesday afternoon, Paul said that Trump was actually trying to avoid escalation and seeking restraint regarding Iran.

“Restraint, not escalation,” Paul wrote on X. “That’s what President Trump has made a priority, and I think that’s the right call.”

Paul’s observations came after so many neoconservatives, like conservatives talk host Mark Levin, and GOP Senators Lindsey Graham and Tom Cotton were praising Trump for seemingly inching the United States closer to a war with Iran, while MAGA figures like Tucker Carlson and Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene were urging the president to deescalate and seek peace.

Carlson said Israel should be fighting its own wars with no U.S. involvement.

Greene took Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent comments as a threat to the U.S.

Is Trump Really Just Trying to Get the Best Deal Possible?

Carlson and Greene are of similar mind to Sen. Paul when it comes to foreign policy: Put ‘America First’ at all times and that includes not getting the United States into any more of what the president has called “endless wars.”

No doubt some of Trump’s X or Truth Social posts, including “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER,” sound like a president on a war path.

Still, late last week Paul was still encouraging diplomacy over war.

And Iran, despite the attacks from Israel and seeming threats from Trump, still seems to be willing to negotiate a nuclear deal, per Sen. Paul’s post.

From Monday:

So as so many conservative and libertarian and MAGA populists are up in arms over Israel attacking Iran and Trump’s sharp words for Iran, but…

Is this just President Donald Trump setting the stage for the best deal possible? And no U.S. war with Iran?

Rand Paul seems to think so. Let’s hope he’s right.

