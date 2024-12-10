Trump’s new cabinet picks have rocked the status quo of the American government and helped move our country in a direction that the founding fathers would approve of.

One of the most significant issues Americans face is poor health, as the United States is one of the least healthy developed countries. This development is mainly due to the corruption of the FDA, which sides with food and pharma companies and fails to protect Americans from harmful substances.

The DNC and media are in panic mode right now, trying to convince everyone that RFK Jr. is crazy and spewing misinformation. In reality, RFK Jr. has a stellar track record in politics and environmental law and is poised to shake the foundations of the corrupt structures that have harmed the American public for decades. He is a massive threat to a corrupt system that has been left unchecked for decades.



Pharmaceutical companies have had a stellar few years at the expense of public health, but this exploitation will end on day one of Trump’s presidency. The MAHA movement will tear down corrupt federal agencies and corporate actions, ensuring Americans are in their best possible health.

Pharma Companies are Panicking

Pharmaceutical companies are beginning to panic due to the upcoming appointment of RJK Jr. as the country’s HHS Director.

Shares of leading pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca fell on Friday on the news of RFK Jr.’s appointment to this position. RFK Jr. has decades of experience tackling corporate corruption and is well-positioned to take on corruption in the F&B and pharmaceutical industries. These companies have colluded with government entities, like the FDA, and profited from deceiving the public for far too long. RFK Jr. has a stellar track record of suing fraudulent companies, and these pharma giants should be very afraid about what is coming in the next four years.



Covid Collusion Boosted Profits

Pharmaceutical companies have a long track record of marketing fraud over the past few decades, but deception in this industry recently took a new high during the Covid pandemic. Sadly, companies were granted immunity for these mRNA vaccines, so they were able to dodge accountability after deceiving the public about the effectiveness and safety of these products.

Pfizer’s revenue soared in 2021 and 2022 due to its revenue from the Covid vaccine, which the Biden administration eventually forced on the population in 2022.

Vaccines became such a big part of these companies’ profits that they decided to continue pushing them, despite the bad science. Many people were deceived into taking this ineffective vaccine, which posed serious health consequences.



After this embarrassing failure, companies have attempted to double down and normalize mRNA vaccines. These companies will continue to push mRNA technology and increase the vaccine schedule if individuals like RFK Jr. don’t push back.

Leading institutions are marketing these mRNA vaccines as if they were successful, yet they have been causing massive health issues. Our government needs to strike back against these companies as fast as possible, as the window of opportunity is closing. These conniving companies will attempt to normalize this half-baked mRNA technology in flu shots and other common vaccines. The CDC has been constantly increasing the standard vaccine schedule, which may have many negative health impacts on children and adults.

Pharmaceutical companies are rightfully quaking under the upcoming leadership change in the HHS, as RFK Jr. will ensure that these companies are unable to exploit the population for their financial benefit.

Big Pharma is Afraid of Rising Standards: Socialized Costs and Privatized Profits

What are vaccine manufacturers hiding from the public?



RFK Jr.’s views on food and health are often misunderstood and misrepresented, but one thing is clear: RFK Jr. is going to be aggressive when he goes after the FDA and pharmaceutical companies for their corruption.



What is most terrifying about this development is that RFK Jr. is merely saying that he wants to increase the standards for these products, yet politicians and corporations are having a fit and calling him dangerous. These groups forget that Clinton and Obama once considered him for a role with the EPA.

RFK Jr. has made it clear that he wants to improve safety studies, so the fact that vaccine companies are panicking should be extremely alarming. This response to reasonable and well-thought-out questions is very suspicious, especially given the fact that pharma companies have a massive record of fraud.



Food companies are an obvious first target, as many people in the United States are unhealthy because of the poor diet in the United States.

Pharmaceutical companies have also gotten away with marketing fraud and other deceptive practices, at the expense of Americans’ health, and have not suffered any financial consequences. JD Vance described this flawed business model in the United States correctly, by noting that many companies had socialized costs and privatized profits. Pharmaceutical companies have enjoyed financial support from the government, have not had to face legal liabilities, and have enjoyed whopping profits while their customers suffer. Companies that engage in these risky practices should have to face the financial costs and legal repercussions.

The Anti-Science Narrative is Collapsing

Cult leaders like Fauci have proclaimed that they are the science and that anyone who questions a pharmaceutical company is questioning science in general. This environment bears a striking resemblance to many irrational times in history, and it seems we are in a witch-hunt phase in society. The modern-day ‘science’, as supported by individuals like Fauci, functions more like a radical and authoritative cult that can’t be questioned.



But a true scientist would be open to being questioned. If the mRNA vaccine science is so amazing, they should have no objection to RFK Jr. testing the standards of these products. It could be a signal of confidence that these companies could use to help them convert nonbelievers. Unfortunately, pharmaceutical companies are not scientific and have been deceiving the population with subpar products. Federal agencies like the FDA have let them get away with these actions, allowing them to profit without any standards or consequences.

Until we have true standards, our current pharmaceutical industrial complex will function like a cult. Elon Musk recently mocked the left for labeling RFK Jr., one of the most logical politicians in this area, as an anti-science individual.

RFK Jr. significantly helped the environment in the past, and he is going to do the same thing with the FDA. RFK Jr. can use his position to increase standards at the FDA and ensure that pharmaceutical companies focus on making products that improve people’s health. One initiative includes cutting pharmaceutical advertisements on TV, which is a very positive step. Regulating our food supply is another solid step, as it is very concerning that the FDA’s lack of standards for our food products also creates an increased demand for pharmaceutical products due to the health issues that these consumers face.

As always, following the money can help one uncover the truth of the nasty American oligarchy, which individuals like RFK Jr. are positioned to overturn soon. Under RFK Jr.'s leadership, food companies won’t be able to poison the American public, and pharmaceutical companies will have to profit from curing diseases instead of treating preventable diseases caused by the FDA’s corruption.