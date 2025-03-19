When COVID tyranny hit the United States, so many Americans suffered unnecessarily.

Get 50% off for 1 year

People saw the government shut down their businesses, deeming their jobs as “non-essential.” Folks were also arrested and threatened with jail time for daring to take their kids out to public parks.

All of this - and more - was presented as vital to ending COVID’s supposed reign of terror. We the people were told that making “temporary” sacrifices would improve public health and get rid of the virus.

Of course, none of these promises came to fruition. Mask wearing and lockdowns never stopped the virus. Neither did the fast-tracked COVID vaccines or the vaccine mandates violating Americans’ freedoms and rights to informed consent.

Though while everyday people suffered from tyrannical approaches to COVID, Planned Parenthood made big time bank. Breaking developments that have just come to light on this matter are jarring, to say the least.

Cashing in on Government Tyranny

During COVID, the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was implemented as a means of blunting the economic harm of virus mitigation efforts.

Tragically, it didn’t take long for this program to become rife with mismanagement and poor oversight. Many PPP loans therefore went to individuals and organizations that didn’t truly require them.

Surprise, surprise…Planned Parenthood is one of these organizations.

Various Planned Parenthood chapters sought out a staggering $80 million in loans from the PPP. While the Trump administration didn’t approve this, the subsequent Biden White House signed off on $40 million in loans for the organization.

This is a travesty and it’s one that Republicans are currently investigating as we speak.

Congress Isn’t Going to Let This Slide

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul and Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst are seeking out answers regarding PPP loans towards Planned Parenthood.

Get 50% off for 1 year