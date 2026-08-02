Rand Paul Review

Rand Paul Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Boris A. Doyle's avatar
Boris A. Doyle
25m

I don't understand how he can invoke the Fifth if he's immune to prosecution.

I'd have thought the pardon is in partnership with being open and transparent.

Reply
Share
Kristin R Glover's avatar
Kristin R Glover
3m

The term is “attorneys general” - not “attorney generals”.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rand Paul Review · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture