Watch the video above around the 17 minute mark to hear all of the details.

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With Fauci back in the news after testifying before Senator Rand Paul’s Committee James O’Keefe sent a timely reminder. In January of 2018 O’Keefe and Project Veritas began investigating an alleged conspiracy involving Dr. Anthony Fauci and a “gain of function” experiment conducted on bats at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. At the time of that investigation, the U.S. government had placed a moratorium on “gain of function” experiments, those experiments would potentially create new strains of viruses.

Although the investigation was completed nearly five years ago, O’Keefe felt compelled to remind Americans of what Project Veritas found. “With Dr. Anthony Fauci back in the news and testifying before @RandPaul’s committee, recall this investigation we did,” O’Keefe posted. “Project Veritas obtained never-before-seen Dept of Defense documents regarding gain-of-function research, the concealment of documents, and the suppression of potential COVID-19 treatments.”

What is most damaging is that the documents reveal a very different story than what Fauci claims happened. According to Project Veritas’s reporting in 2022, when EcoHealth Alliance submitted a grant application to conduct coronavirus research, the Department of Defense (DoD) rejected their application. They stated that the proposed research was “too dangerous” and violated the moratorium that existed at the time on “gain-of-function” research.

However, instead of stopping the research entirely, the DoD allowed it to continue. However, instead of continuing under DoD supervision, the research continued under the supervision of Dr. Fauci’s National Institutes of Health Agency for Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

According to Project Veritas’s report in 2022, the two agencies had differing opinions on whether the research should be permitted. One agency — DoD — consisted of individuals with expertise in defense and biosafety and concluded that this type of research was “too risky.” The second agency — NIAID, supervised by Dr. Fauci — determined that this type of research was acceptable.

As O’Keefe points out, these documents provide more proof that Dr. Fauci lied to Congress when he denied that NIAID funded any “gain-of-function” research. Furthermore, according to O’Keefe, this example provides further proof of a culture within institutions where institutional protection is provided while individual accountability is nonexistent. As O’Keefe states: “They are never guilty because accountability does not exist in this fantasy system, only accolades; they get the thrill of validation every time they make an impact in the real world, such as shutting down schools or churches. Your suffering does not register to them, because you do not register to them unless you have an award, publicity, degree, or money to offer them.”

These statements highlight the extent to which personal interests may influence decisions made by officials like Dr. Fauci. Furthermore, as O’Keefe highlights, “If some of that money happens to be dangerous viral research in China? Well, why wouldn’t you want to build international relations plus prevent a future Thirteen Monkeys?”

This behavior aligns with Sen. Rand Paul’s long-standing efforts to expose Dr. Fauci’s false claims about funding for “gain-of-function” research. Sen. Paul has continually argued that Dr. Fauci has repeatedly misinformed Congress regarding NIAID funding for virus research. Paul has maintained that the documentation for NIAID’s involvement in funding virus research shows that Dr. Fauci has engaged in a systematic effort to deceive both Congress and the American people.

As part of his efforts to prove his claim, Sen. Paul created a webpage on his Senate website called “Reading Room” that contains documentation related to Dr. Fauci’s role in supporting virus research in China. Recently, records were released showing that Dr. Fauci privately doubted the origins of COVID-19 during the first week of the pandemic. These records contradict his repeated assertions under oath that he believed COVID-19 naturally occurred.

The documents discovered by Project Veritas serve as additional evidence to support Sen. Paul’s claims. The fact that DoD previously identified similar research as too dangerous and still allowed it to occur under Dr. Fauci’s supervision creates more doubt about how many other warnings were similarly ignored due solely to receiving approval from a different office.

Additionally, this timing cannot be coincidental. Dr. Fauci invoked his Fifth Amendment privilege approximately 111 times before Sen. Paul’s committee last month. State investigations are now underway in Florida and a group of state attorney generals are currently working together to investigate the same issues addressed in these documents.