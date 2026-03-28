If you’re looking to find common sense on Capitol Hill, head straight to the office of Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky.

Looking elsewhere, you’re liable to get lost in the noxious swamp fog that renders common sense inoperable.

Here’s an example: Voter fraud undermines the integrity of elections. It should be stopped. The SAVE Act, which is currently in the U.S. Senate, would go a long way in securing American elections.

It’s a no-brainer.

That’s why Americans overwhelmingly support the SAVE Act.

It’s also why the Left opposes it.

71% support the SAVE America Act — including 69% of independents and half of rank-and-file Democrats. 81% favor requiring voter ID — backed by 79% of independents and 70% of Democrats. 80% want states to purge non-citizens from voter rolls. 75% support proof of citizenship to vote. 61% support sharing unredacted voting rolls with the Department of Homeland Security.

60% call the SAVE America Act a “common sense way to stop fraud and protect the security of our elections.”

58% recognize that at least some voter fraud exists in the U.S.

85% agree only U.S. citizens should vote in our elections — including 84% of independents and 82% of Democrats.

The SAVE Act has so much support because it’s common sense. The government’s job is to protect the American people.

These days, that means protecting them from the Leftists inside the government.

Sen. Paul gets it. “Protecting American citizens is the government’s job,” Paul posted on X.

“Watching the Democrats turn this into political theater is disappointing. All voters must show proof of citizenship to vote. This is common sense, which is why we must pass the SAVE Act.”