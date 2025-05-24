In the name of greater transparency, the new Director of the National Institutes of Health, Jay Bhattacharya, M.D., Ph.D.is eliminating the pay-to-play structure in which “science” has been conducted at the NIH. This is the same institution that brought us Fauci and COVID, and the very same institution that was going to use taxpayer dollars to host an exhibit for Anthony Fauci before DOGE cancelled it. They’ve got a long way to go to redeem themselves, but this is a good start.

In a letter titled. “Accelerating Access to Research Results: New Implementation Date for the 2024 NIH Public Access Policy,” Dr. Bhattacharya points out that it used to take up to 12 months for us to learn what studies were even being funded by the NIH. Incidentally, Rand Paul made the former director of the NIH, Dr. Anthony Fauci, shake when he asked him about conducting gain-of-function research in Wuhan.

But here’s what Dr. Bhattacharyanhas to say now:

“I am excited to announce that one of my first actions as NIH Director is pushing the accelerator on policies to make NIH research findings freely and quickly available to the public…