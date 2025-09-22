With each passing day, we stray further from God’s light.

Humans have gone to the extent of interfering with natural biology in an attempt to prevent the onset of puberty.

The logic in the decision to use puberty blockers is rooted in the trans agenda. Youngsters and their parents are becoming increasingly open minded to puberty blockers in an attempt to determine gender.

Rand Paul is Siding With God

Puberty blockers should not exist. However, if we are to allow the free market to operate, puberty blockers should only be available to adults age 25 and older.

It is at the age of 25 that the human brain has fully formed.

Rand Paul is adamant that people should be sent to prison for using puberty blockers. As you might have guessed, it is leftists who are pushing the use of the hormone impediments.

The fact that Democrats haven’t faced even the slightest punishment for pushing puberty blockers on unsuspecting kids is a travesty.

At a bare minimum, the negligent parents who allowed their children, tweens, and teens to use the blockers should go to prison.

Take it a step further and it might even be justified for those peddling the puberty blockers to be punished.

Biden has Some Explaining to Do

The Biden regime was well aware of the fact that puberty blockers heighten the risk of both depression and suicidality in those who haven’t reach adulthood. Despite this fact, the Biden administration gave the green light for underage kids to take the blockers.

Biden and other lefties fully endorse LGBT transitions even during childhood. The left’s argument is that people should be free to be themselves.

The problem is identity continues to form and progress well into adulthood and sometimes beyond. Though the Biden administration claims puberty blockers are completely safe for kids, that claim has been disproven.

Reports indicate the Biden administration knew about the inherent dangers of the blockers yet permitted the FDA to move forward.

Biden, Kamala Harris, and his entire cabinet should step forward and explain their reasoning.

The Truth of the Matter

The FDA’s Division of General Endocrinology Clinical Team Leader, Shannon Sullivan, is now in the spotlight. Sullivan’s recently publicized email dating back to January of 2022 is raising eyebrows.

The email reveals a safety analysis of puberty blocker agonist class GnRH was conducted twice in ’16 and ’17.

The purpose of the GnRH agonist class of blockers is to inhibit the natural release of estrogen and testosterone in growing kids. The safety review identified a slew of health issues that manifested in both kids and adults.

The following text from Sullivan’s messages has been highlighted for analysis:

"The complaints were extensive and variable, and included fibromyalgia type symptoms, infertility, PCOS, and weight gain, among others.”

Additional health problems related to puberty blockers include bone health, seizures, and depression. Sullivan also confided to her colleagues via email that the impact of puberty blockers is especially egregious in young kids.

"... there is definitely a need for these drugs to be approved for gender transition…they are typically not covered by insurance and are expensive out of pocket." – Sullivan

The Hidden Motive

Biden, Harris, Sullivan, and the FDA appear to have endorsed the use of puberty blockers to appear politically correct.

The power brokers might have also gotten financial kickbacks from the makers of puberty blockers or promised such payment in the future.

Why else would Sullivan recommend the use of such blockers?

The decision makes absolutely no sense until you consider the financial angle.

Rand Paul Sides With the Objective Conservative Nonprofits

Let’s face facts: until the money is removed from politics, corruption will continue to spread. We need more profiles in courage like Rand Paul to step up.

The AFL, short for America First Legal, also deserves credit. The nonprofit group of political conservatives is responsible for bringing Sullivan’s email to the forefront of the puberty blocker discourse.

The AFL’s use of legal discovery brought Sullivan’s messages to light. The push for transparency is arguably an act of heroism.

We should all take inspiration from the AFL and Paul, replicating their selflessness to help protect innocent children in America and beyond.