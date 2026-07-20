Rand Paul Review

Rand Paul Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carine Lockwood's avatar
Carine Lockwood
3h

Keep fighting, Rand Paul! Hopefully logic and truth will prevail soon. It makes no sense not to show our IDs to vote - one of our most important and sacred duties in a democracy. Lefties losing it over their lunacy of supposedly upholding rights of non citizens to get more votes violates all ethics they think they uphold.

Reply
Share
LC's avatar
LC
3h

Electronic finger print verification or facial recognition would be even more accurate.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rand Paul Review · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture