As the conservative movement continues to grow and make gains in America, one of its biggest obstacles is RINOs. These fake Republicans pretend to support President Trump and act like they’re wanting to make this country great again.

Though behind the scenes, they undermine Trump, sabotage conservative causes, and cut deals with the deep state to stay in power. Then, once election season rolls around, RINOs pander to voters and promise to fight the good fight.

We’ve all seen this time and time again. Unlike President Trump, far too many politicians make big promises, yet ultimately sell out when push comes to shove.

For the conservative movement to thrive, we have to keep ousting RINOs. This means calling them out and making sure they don’t hold elected office. Every single fake Republican who runs in an election and wins is taking a spot that a true patriot could hold.

In 2025, the stakes are too high to play games. RINOs are counting on sliding under the radar, being protected by the establishment, and ultimately facing no accountability.

Though thanks to leaders like GOP Sen. Rand Paul, officials who are Republicans in name only are finally facing pushback. Recently, the Kentucky lawmaker took to X, underscoring the real dangers of people like former United Nations Ambassador John Bolton.