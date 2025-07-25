Years ago, Dr. Anthony Fauci laid the groundwork for COVID to spread around the world and cause chaos, especially here in the United States.

Well before most Americans even heard of this virus, Fauci and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) were using taxpayer dollars to bankroll gain of function research. Of course, the medical establishment fought tooth and nail to keep this information hidden; though it still came to light.

It started with the once discredited lab leak theory. Public speculation started to rise about COVID being the product of an experiment, rather than a virus that organically spread. Yet, Fauci and his ilk denied this and claimed believers in the lab leak theory were unhinged “conspiracy theorists.”

When spreading these lies didn’t work, Fauci then tried to redefine gain of function research as a means of evading accountability. Thanks to freedom fighters like Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, Fauci didn’t manage to get away with this either.

In 2025, the world knows big pharma paid for risky experiments that made COVID more contagious. Despite the establishment’s best efforts to protect Fauci from any real consequences, Sen. Paul remains hard at work to hold this phony doctor accountable.

