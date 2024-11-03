People tend to forget the lessons taught by the past. We are only a couple of years removed from a worldwide pandemic yet Americans seem to be back to their obedient ways.

Paul is warning Americans that the federal government’s missteps during the pandemic are symbolic of its inherent dysfunction.

The Pandemic Exposed the Government’s True Colors

The pandemic has catalyzed a massive political allegiance shift away from the left toward the right. Those who were previously trusting of the federal government grew wary after Uncle Sam’s mishandling of COVID-19. However, it appears that trust in government is beginning to resurge as the pandemic becomes a distant memory.

Senator Paul is a refreshing reminder that the federal government is highly inefficient, bureaucratic, authoritarian, and fallible. Paul is now questioning whether the public learned its lesson from the feds’ mistakes during the pandemic. The Kentucky Senator fears voters have conveniently forgotten how the government betrayed them for an entire three years.

Skepticism is healthy and necessary. Paul is zeroing in on the media and public for failing to hold Dr. Anthony Fauci liable for his crimes against humanity. There is little-to-no interest in the Wuhan Covid lab leak theory. In fact, the mainstream media is actively suppressing the lab leak theory.

Paul’s Viewpoints are Gaining Momentum

Rewind to the initial months of the pandemic and most people accepted the federal government narrative that the COVID-19 virus leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China. The legacy media echoed the government narrative like an obedient child repeating the words of an authoritarian parent.

In the years following the pandemic, several federal agencies, departments and bureaus have backtracked on the lab leak theory. The Department of Energy and FBI are the two largest wings of the federal government that scrapped the prior narrative and now agree with Paul.

What matters most is whether the public is paying attention. If so, voters will elect conservatives on a mission to shrink the size and power of the federal government. It is high time that everyone admits the feds conveniently push a pro-government narrative to continue cashing their paychecks and maintaining control.

Paul Wants Dr. Fauci to be Punished

The fact that Dr. Fauci has walked away from the pandemic without punishment is an egregious injustice. Fauci has responded to Paul’s accusations of concealing the Wuhan virus lab with shots of his own. The former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases even went as far as stating Paul has no idea what he is talking about.

Now that the pandemic is behind us, the truth is coming out. The NIH is admitting that it funded the nefarious Wuhan virus research lab. In short, Paul was right and Fauci wasn’t telling the entirety of the truth. Some go as far as saying Fauci is a bald-faced liar stealing taxpayer dollars for personal and professional gain.

The taxpaying public isn’t calling for Fauci’s imprisonment largely because the legacy media is covering up the story. Fauci funded and expanded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, ultimately contributing to the creation and spread of COVID-19.

The Feds are Getting Away With Murder in Our Age of Distraction

Those who lived through the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s are quick to praise those decades for their simplicity. People admire simple things as they do not require complex thinking or lengthy attention.

We’ve transitioned from an era of small government led by Ronald Regan to one of large government run by career politicians banking on the public’s distractedness.

Senator Paul is asking Americans to put down the remote, video game controllers, and other high-tech distractions of our age. Eliminate the legacy media from your sphere of influence. Make a beeline to alternative forms of media such as substacks, X, and online discussion forums.

Our collective effort to minimize technological distractions and become part-time government watchdogs will save democracy. Those with kids, nephews and nieces are encouraged to tell them the truth about human history: nearly every government fails at or before the 150-year mark.

Those willing to focus on current events while minimizing addictive technological digressions will inherit the future. Let’s hope it is conservatives who make the sacrifice necessary to recapture government and whittle it down to the bare minimum of national defense, light regulation, Social Security and a limited economic safety net.