“All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.”

This quote from the book Animal Farm perfectly encompasses how the deep state has captured power in American society.

One of the worst bad actors in this space is Anthony Fauci, who is responsible for funding risky research in Wuhan labs. Fauci is so well protected that he can lie to Congress and retain power, even after the public learned that the NIH did fund gain of function research. Despite all of his lies and corrupt actions, he became the highest-paid federal employee.

Covid was merely a litmus test to see what the deep state could get away with and how much people would push back. Sadly, there could be much worse pandemics in the future if the NIH and other entities continue to fund gain-of-function research