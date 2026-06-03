There is a significant historical backdrop to this development. For many years, War Powers Resolutions typically either died in committee or were never brought to the full chamber.

Despite receiving opposition from those wanting faster responses to Iranian actions, the Senate passed this bill. With the passage of this legislation, the issue now goes to the House of Representatives; observers are looking to see if momentum will continue or dissipate.

Timing-wise, gas price and inflation issues are currently weighing heavily on voters. If the United States escalates its actions against Iran, it could add additional pressure at the pump.

Paul and similarly-thinking Senators have previously warned that un-checked military actions can result in unintended consequences for U.S. consumers -- including higher prices at the pump -- without providing any meaningful security benefits.

All four Republicans who voted “yes” received immediate reactions from all sides. While some praised them for standing up for constitutional checks on the Executive Branch, others criticized them for giving-in to what they viewed as weakening our ability to deter hostile actors.

Paul’s plain is laid out below for our subscribers.