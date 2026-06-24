Rand Paul has made decisions based upon what he believes to be the right course of action during his tenure in Congress. What happens if these decisions begin to define how the Liberty Movement begins to think about the next election cycle?



One vote by one person can completely alter the conversation. It’s the power of democracy and the majority.

There are lawmakers who speak strongly of their desire to endlessly commit troops overseas but eventually do nothing but follow along. When it comes to the actual record of Rand Paul, he is an outlier and speaks with great clarity in his “no” votes on authorizations that lack both clear limits and timelines.

We lay out Paul’s voting patterns and logic below. Our subscribers have full access.

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