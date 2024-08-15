The United States’ debt is rising to an unprecedented level, and it is time for our country to take precautionary measures to prevent a sovereign debt crisis.
One very curious trend to note is that the United States continues to provide ample amounts of foreign aid to other countries, many of which are not allies and do not respect our country. Furthermo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Rand Paul Review to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.