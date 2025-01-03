Gage Skidmore/Creative Commons

As the House speaker election approaches this Friday, Speaker Mike Johnson continues to come under fire by his party’s most conservative members.

Rand Paul is no exception.

“Pathetic”

Sen. Paul posted on X on New Years Day:

“As Congress debates re-electing the ‘accidental’ speaker Mike Johnson, conservatives across the country should remember Speaker Mike cast the deciding vote to allow a secret court (FISA) to search American records without a warrant and to send $60 BILLION to Ukraine,” Paul wrote.

“Pathetic,” he added.

Billions for Ukraine, Backed by Johnson

While many Republicans are criticizing Johnson for giving into Democrats’ spending demands, Paul specifically cited Johnson’s willingness to give even more American taxpayer dollars away to Ukraine in it’s U.S.-fueled war with Russia.

The last round of Johnson-backed Ukraine spending was over $60 billion.

Republican Congressman Thomas Massie wanted Johnson’s vote on this front - and other actions he took regarding Ukraine and Massie - to be remembered by conservatives as well.

This video Massie shared showed the majority of the House waving Ukraine flags after their vote.

Paul also cited Johnson as being the deciding vote last Spring in renewing the FISA court and its ability to spy on American citizens without a warrant.

Since 2008, Section 702 has allowed the U.S. federal government to have a workaround in spying on Americans, in which foreigners are the targets but if they are interacting with U.S. citizens, they also become fair game.

Sen. Paul has been a longtime opponent of this part of FISA.

In April, Section 702 was set to expire.

Thanks to Speaker Johnson, it didn’t.

At the time, Republican Congressman Chip Roy told Glenn Beck that Johnson was actively working against an amendment that would require the government to get a warrant to surveil citizens.

“Speaker Johnson was incredibly wrong”

Paul was asked after Johnson helped renew Section 702 if the federal government should even have this kind of spying powers to begin with.

“Absolutely not,” Paul said. “Americans shouldn’t be spied on by their own government. “The Fourth Amendment was put in by our founding fathers to protect us. FISA doesn’t obey the Fourth Amendment.” Paul added, “Speaker Johnson was incredibly wrong.”

On New Year’s Eve, Rep. Massie conducted an informal poll.

Is Johnson the Right Speaker to Have Under Trump?

Many Republicans see Donald Trump winning the election as a mandate for bold conservative reform and change. Everything from putting America First in our foreign policy, to securing the southern border, to the Department of Government Efficiency slashing waste, will be on the table.

Is Speaker Johnson up to meeting this task? Or will he just be in the way?

For the record, Trump is currently supporting Johnson.

What happens with Mike Johnson and the speakership remains to be seen on January 3rd.

Rand Paul having a point about how “pathetic” he’s been, does not.

