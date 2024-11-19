It isn’t often that you hear a politician call his or her opponents garbage. Such name-calling should have been left where it belongs: on the elementary school playground.

Rand Paul (R-KY) is making the media rounds to reflect on the left’s childish vitriol. The lawmaker from Kentucky is stressing the Dems’ willingness to stoop to using the word “garbage” to characterize Republicans.

The Dems Lost the Election When Trashing Republicans

Paul’s post-election soundbites are highlighted by his reference to the left referring to conservatives as pieces of trash. As the Kentucky Senator noted, “It’s all over for Democrats when they call their opponents garbage.”

Paul has emphasized the Dems’ use of the word “garbage” when recapping President-elect Donald Trump’s victory. Thanks to support from Paul, Thomas Massie, Mike Lee, and other passionate conservatives, Trump will return to the White House.

It is evident that the Democrats’ trash is America’s treasure. Trump won the popular vote and the electoral college. The victories are partially attributable to Joe Biden’s willingness to call half the country a pile of garbage.

The “garbage” gaffe alone might have tipped the election toward Trump. It might even be possible that Biden used the word intentionally to sabotage his vice president and covertly save America. If so, he is a hero.

Biden Appears to Have Sabotaged Harris

Those paying attention to America’s presidential politics might have noticed a growing discord between Biden and Kamala Harris. Biden donned a Trump MAGA hat in public a couple months before the election.

Harris attempted to distance her campaign from Biden’s “garbage” comment yet it was too little too late. It looks like she was betrayed by her boss, a man who once described a desegregated 1950s America as a racial jungle. Keep in mind, Biden and Harris traded nasty barbs during the Democratic presidential debate back in 2020.

Biden and the left walked right into Trump’s trap. The former president baited the Biden-Harris team into an emotional reaction highlighted by the trash reference.

“They treat you like garbage. They treat our whole country like garbage. How do you like my garbage truck? Trump asked reporters. This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden.” – President-elect Donald Trump

Trump made the comments during a publicity stunt in Green Bay just ahead of election night. The best part was that The Don went to the extent of wearing a bright orange garbage collector safety vest.

Trump even had his team pick him up from the local airport using a garbage truck. He then rode that truck all the way to the Green Bay rally.

America is Taking out the Trash

The whole “garbage” war of words between the two political parties began during the Trump Madison Square Garden rally. Tony Hinchcliffe, a conservative comedian, spoke at the event, referring to Puerto Rico as a floating island of garbage.

The comparison to garbage might have been in poor taste yet Americans are justified in questioning our support for the island nation. Puerto Rico receives the benefit of our tax dollars without providing anything in return. The island is a net negative for our nation.

“The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters.” – Biden in response to Hinchcliffe

The results of the presidential election make it clear that America disagrees with Biden. The popular vote reflects the fact that more Americans view DemBots as the real garbage.

Americans took out the trash on November 5th. The garbage collectors will now replace the unsightly and foul Democratic left with a shiny new right.

The best part is the garbage will be collected through all three branches of government.

Rand Paul and the Right are Opening Eyes

America deserves more lawmakers like Rand Paul. Paul makes policy by day then hits the media circuit by night. Too many lawmakers make a beeline back to their beltway homes after daytime policy discussions.

Let’s hope more conservatives in government take inspiration from Paul and get the word out about the vitriolic left. Winning the public war of words in the mainstream media is equally as important as policy.

A proper balance of the two will help the political right maintain power throughout government across posterity.