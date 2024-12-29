Get 62% off for Rand Paul’s 62nd Birthday! Liberty will prevail.

Politicians on the left and even some of the right are calling for an unlimited increase in federal spending financed through debt. Such an unlimited debt ceiling would last for two years.

As Paul points out, such infinite spending does not align with the right’s spirit of fiscal conservatism.

Are We Fiscally Conservative or Not?

Paul is one of the few publicly questioning whether the political right is committed to fiscal conservatism. If the Kentucky Senator has his way, the unlimited debt ceiling idea would be promptly rejected.

Though Donald Trump has called for tax cuts and the elimination of several government agencies, he appears to be on board with additional spending. Some reports have circulated suggesting Trump desires a debt ceiling abolishment.

Paul and other fiscal conservatives prefer tax and spending cuts without adding to debt. If the nation racks up too much debt, its credit rating will be cut and we’ll be in financial turmoil. The last thing we need is a lengthy period of austerity.

If Paul’s push to cap spending leads to a government shutdown, so be it.

The Democrats Want Endless Spending

The political left is encouraging Donald Trump to sabotage future generations of Americans through negligent spending. Negligence is a fancy way of saying carelessness. Careless is the perfect word to describe the plan to abolish the debt ceiling.

Such abolishment would also be myopic, meaning shortsighted. Politicians on both sides of the aisle are concerned about their short-term fate. It appears lawmakers will bury future generations in debt to enjoy the current moment.

“Our annual interest payments will very quickly go up well over a trillion dollars a year. It could easily exceed … our entire defense budget, and within a few years, we could see our total interest on debt outlays even coming to exceed our entire discretionary spending outlays.” – Mike Lee, Utah Senator

Free-spending Democrats want to win favor with voters for re-election above anything else. Rand Paul wants the opposite: selflessness in the form of sacrifice today so the United States can enjoy a better tomorrow.

"There's other things we have to weigh now. Am I for eliminating the debt ceiling? Yes, I was for that two years ago, but we have to look at what's in front of us right now as well." - Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.)

The problem lies in the fact that Paul is one of the few Republican lawmakers passionately standing against the idea of debt ceiling abolishment.

"There are proposals to raise it, there are proposals to eliminate it. I won't vote for that. There are at least 20 to 30 Republicans who are not for raising the debt ceiling or eliminating it." - Rand Paul (R-Ky.),

Paul went on to lambaste the debt ceiling abolishment idea, stressing the vote’s importance. The Kentucky Senator insists there must be punishment of some sort for the ongoing failure to keep the national debt in control.

Alternative Ideas are Necessary

The problem now becomes devising a creative solution to the nation’s financial quagmire. The debt ceiling appears to be meaningless as the debt continues to grow.

“The debt ceiling hasn't been very effective in constraining the debt, has it? So, I'm open to a discussion." Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas)

Though Trump and Vance called for a bill with stopgap funding combined with a debt ceiling hike, there might be a better long-term approach. Trump took to Truth Social requesting a streamlined spending bill that keeps the Dems’ spending ideas in check.

Perhaps DOGE has some cost-cutting recommendations that can be put up for a vote. Those cuts would offset spending hikes for farmers, disaster relief, and more.

Trump Should Have a Meeting With Paul

If Trump were intent on keeping America’s spending under control, he would meet with Rand Paul. Paul has devised his own spending plan that exempts Social Security from cuts. Paul has also publicly called for the Senate to vote to cut aggregate federal spending by a minimum of 5% in the years ahead.

Paul’s plan also has the potential to eliminate some “entitlement spending” such as Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act.

Stay tuned. Paul probably won’t get his way in the near-term though there’s a chance his cost cuts will be implemented before Trump’s term ends.