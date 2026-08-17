Rand Paul Review

Rand Paul Review

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Francis Mayer's avatar
Francis Mayer
1h

This is spot on. Inflation is a hidden tax. The use of resources by the government must be paid for because there is no free lunch. Someone always pays the bill for everything. No such thing as free.

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