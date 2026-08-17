Rand Paul has been talking about it for years. He even published a Senate report on it called — simply — “The Hidden Tax.”

The tax is inflation. And it is not an accident.

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What the Senate Report Actually Said

In his report on inflation, Paul laid out what most politicians will never say directly.

Inflation is not a neutral economic force. It is not a natural weather pattern that arrives unbidden and affects everyone equally. It is the direct consequence of government decisions — specifically the decision to spend money that does not exist, fund that spending by printing new dollars, and distribute the cost of that printing across every person holding dollars.

Those costs show up at the grocery store. At the gas pump. In rent and mortgage payments. In utility bills.

They do not show up on your tax return — which is exactly why Paul calls it a hidden tax. It is the most regressive tax in the system, hitting low and middle-income families hardest because they spend a higher percentage of their income on the necessities that inflate first and fastest.

Paul has been direct about who benefits from this arrangement and who pays for it.

The dirty little secret of inflation — and he has used almost exactly those words — is that people who own assets benefit while people who hold dollars lose. When the money supply expands, asset prices rise. Stocks go up. Real estate goes up. People who already own things see their balance sheets swell.

People whose wealth is concentrated in savings accounts, in cash, in pensions, in dollar-denominated retirement accounts — they watch their purchasing power shrink while asset holders profit.

This is not capitalism. This is a transfer of wealth from people who earn and save to people who already own, engineered by a central bank that operates without meaningful accountability.

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What Paul Has Been Trying to Do About It

Paul’s response has been legislative and consistent.

The Federal Reserve Transparency Act — Audit the Fed — has been his signature piece of legislation for over a decade. He forced a Senate vote on it in 2023. Forty-six senators supported it. Fifty-one voted against it. Both parties blocked it.

“The Federal Reserve effectively controls the economy, but without scrutiny,” he said on the Senate floor.

He has introduced his Six Penny Plan — a budget that would balance federal spending over five years by cutting six cents from every dollar projected to be spent. Congress ignored it.

He has called for ending the Fed’s practice of paying interest on bank reserves — a subsidy that flows from the Federal Reserve to big banks at the expense of ordinary taxpayers. The banks that caused the 2008 financial crisis have been receiving guaranteed returns from the institution that bailed them out, funded by money creation that inflates away the savings of people who had nothing to do with the crisis.

Paul has said publicly that if Congress stopped running deficits, you could do without the Federal Reserve entirely. “Interest rates are a universal price,” he has explained — the most important price in the economy, and it should be set by markets, not by an unelected committee operating behind a curtain of secrecy.

The Free Market Principle Behind All of It

What ties all of Paul’s positions together is a single principle that runs through everything he has argued for his entire career.

Markets allocate resources better than central planners.

When the Federal Reserve suppresses interest rates artificially, it sends false signals to the economy. Businesses borrow and invest based on those signals. Asset prices rise in ways not connected to underlying value. When the distortion eventually corrects — as it always does — ordinary people pay the price.

When Congress runs deficits and funds them through money creation, it is doing the same thing at the governmental level — spending resources that do not exist, creating obligations that future taxpayers and savers will absorb.

Paul’s prescription is not complicated. Stop spending money you do not have. Stop printing dollars to cover what you cannot afford. Let markets set prices — including the price of money. Allow the productive capacity of a genuinely free economy to generate real prosperity rather than the paper illusion of it.

The problem is that the institutions with the most to lose from that approach — the Federal Reserve, the big banks, the political class that depends on deficit spending — have fought every attempt to implement it.

What This Means for Your Retirement

PROTECT YOUR RETIREMENT

Here is what Rand Paul’s entire career of warnings adds up to for ordinary retirement savers.

The system is designed to reward asset ownership and punish dollar savings.

That is not Paul being dramatic. That is the mechanical result of a monetary policy that deliberately inflates the currency at 2 percent per year while printing additional money whenever the economy slows. Asset prices rise. Purchasing power falls. The people holding things do well. The people holding dollars do not.

Paul has spent his career trying to change this through legislation. Congress and the Fed have blocked almost every attempt.

Which means for retirement savers who agree with his diagnosis — that inflation is a hidden tax, that the Fed operates without accountability, that deficit spending is systematically transferring wealth from savers to asset holders — the question is not just what Rand Paul is going to do about it in Washington.

The question is what you are going to do about it with your own savings.

The free guide below explains what some Americans are choosing to do — moving a portion of their retirement savings into assets that sit outside the dollar-denominated system Paul has spent his career warning about.

[ FREE GUIDE — HOW TO STOP PAYING THE TAX RAND PAUL KEEPS WARNING ABOUT ]