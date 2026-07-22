Rand Paul Called Out an Empty Room and Exposed Who Actually Cares About Fraud
Only one Democrat bothered to show up to Rand Paul’s fraud hearing. His response said everything you need to know about who’s serious about protecting your tax dollars.
Rand Paul held a hearing this week to expose fraud draining billions from American taxpayers. Democrats mostly couldn’t be bothered to attend.
As chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Paul convened a hearing called Exposing Fraud in America, bringing in witnesses to testify about theft from public programs, weak government oversight, and fraud spreading through voter registration drives and Medicaid billing alike. Seven Democratic committee members found somewhere else to be that day.
Become a paid subscriber for the full archive and early access.
When Paul was asked whether a Democrat should get the chance to question the witnesses next, he didn’t miss a beat. He replied, “If there were a Democrat here, yes.” That’s not a scripted talking point. That’s a man pointing at an empty row of chairs and letting the silence speak for itself.
Doesn’t an empty committee room tell you everything you need to know about which party actually wants this fraud rooted out?
The Numbers Behind the Empty Chairs
This hearing didn’t happen in a vacuum. It came on the heels of federal prosecutors charging fifteen defendants in Minnesota schemes involving more than ninety million dollars in intended losses. One case alone, a Medicaid autism fraud scheme, involved forty six point six million dollars in claims for services that were never even provided, built on kickbacks used to lure in families.
Paul didn’t let that number pass quietly either. He posted about the hearing directly, making the case that Washington lacks the political will to stop billions of taxpayer dollars from disappearing into fraudulent programs.
Here’s the sharp observation that should bother every taxpayer reading this. According to the Government Accountability Office, the federal government loses somewhere between two hundred thirty three billion and five hundred twenty one billion dollars every single year to fraud. That’s not a rounding error buried in a budget appendix. That’s an entire industry built on stealing from programs meant to help the sick, the elderly, and the disabled.
Paul Has Been Fighting This for Years
This wasn’t Paul’s first swing at government waste, and it won’t be his last. He’s spent years releasing his annual Festivus Report, a document dedicated entirely to exposing outlandish ways Washington burns through taxpayer money. In one appearance highlighting government waste, Paul pointed to over a hundred twenty billion dollars in improper payments from Medicare and Medicaid combined, a staggering figure that barely gets mentioned outside of a handful of dedicated watchdogs.
Paul has also gone after the specific loopholes that let fraud flourish in plain sight. He introduced legislation to end Medicaid payments for illegal aliens immediately, arguing that several states are still cashing in on the federal government’s generous ninety percent match rate while covering people who were never supposed to be eligible in the first place.
Why do some states get rewarded with extra federal dollars for bending the rules while honest taxpayers foot the bill?
The Response From the Other Side Says Everything
Senator Bernie Moreno didn’t hold back either during the same hearing, slamming Democrats directly for skipping a hearing meant to protect taxpayer money. He put it plainly, saying the entire Democrat side of the dais sat empty, and that an entire party apparently doesn’t care whether taxpayer money gets burned.
That absence matters more than any press release could. Witnesses at the hearing, including investigative journalists Nick Shirley and James O’Keefe, laid out disturbing details about theft from public programs and weak oversight mechanisms that let fraud spread unchecked for years. Those are the kinds of facts a serious opposition party would want to hear firsthand, not avoid entirely.
This Fight Isn’t Slowing Down
Paul’s committee work is happening alongside a much larger federal push. The Department of Justice’s 2026 National Health Care Fraud Takedown already charged hundreds of defendants across dozens of states, working through every single state Medicaid Fraud Control Unit in the country. Paul’s hearing wasn’t a one off political stunt. It’s part of a much broader effort finally putting real numbers and real consequences behind years of quiet theft.
Paul has spent his career arguing that government waste isn’t a partisan talking point, it’s a taxpayer betrayal that both parties should be racing to fix. This week, only one party showed up to actually do that work.
How many more empty committee rooms does it take before Americans stop pretending both parties take fraud seriously? Rand Paul didn’t need to say much more than six words to answer that question himself.
The biggest fraud of all is expecting government to fix this. There is a fix if anybody has the moral backbone to push it and it’s actually simpler than you might think . How? separate spending from funding. Elected politicians can and should propose spending BUT ONLY citizen taxpayers should APPROVE FUNDING . I.E. distribute decision making across the entire taxpayer population . This will tend to put a hard stop to fraud and waste if given the help of DOGE and journalists like Nick Shirley! Every taxpayer must assign their tax dollars for or NOT for each spending bill proposed. Make a bill obtuse and unintelligible? No problem. Just say “no you can’t use my tax dollars for that.” Bills that taxpayers agree to fund get annual audits and review ie can the government continue to use my tax dollars for this? The result: Budgets then shrink or swell based on performance and the will of THOSE who actually fund the government. If everyone with skin in the game (ie taxpayers) did this, graft and political manipulation would approach zero. Nothing focuses the mind, sharpening the senses more than having one’s own hard work stolen and misused. And nothing would do more to unite Democrats and Republicans than everyone getting the governance they want TO THE EXTENT THEY WERE WILLING TO PAY FOR IT. Note: non-contributing citizens and non-citizens ARE NOT allowed in this assignment. Why? Because they get their say when they vote for or lobby their representatives who propose the spending. But if they aren’t actually paying taxes for government services, then they shouldn’t get to fund the government! This is the step change needed in our constitution! And would do a great deal more to secure our God given rights than all the pontificating party politics or all the social media complaining or all the useless dumb ass protesting.