Rand Paul held a hearing this week to expose fraud draining billions from American taxpayers. Democrats mostly couldn’t be bothered to attend.

As chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Paul convened a hearing called Exposing Fraud in America, bringing in witnesses to testify about theft from public programs, weak government oversight, and fraud spreading through voter registration drives and Medicaid billing alike. Seven Democratic committee members found somewhere else to be that day.

Become a paid subscriber for the full archive and early access.

When Paul was asked whether a Democrat should get the chance to question the witnesses next, he didn’t miss a beat. He replied, “If there were a Democrat here, yes.” That’s not a scripted talking point. That’s a man pointing at an empty row of chairs and letting the silence speak for itself.

Doesn’t an empty committee room tell you everything you need to know about which party actually wants this fraud rooted out?

The Numbers Behind the Empty Chairs

This hearing didn’t happen in a vacuum. It came on the heels of federal prosecutors charging fifteen defendants in Minnesota schemes involving more than ninety million dollars in intended losses. One case alone, a Medicaid autism fraud scheme, involved forty six point six million dollars in claims for services that were never even provided, built on kickbacks used to lure in families.

Paul didn’t let that number pass quietly either. He posted about the hearing directly, making the case that Washington lacks the political will to stop billions of taxpayer dollars from disappearing into fraudulent programs.

Here’s the sharp observation that should bother every taxpayer reading this. According to the Government Accountability Office, the federal government loses somewhere between two hundred thirty three billion and five hundred twenty one billion dollars every single year to fraud. That’s not a rounding error buried in a budget appendix. That’s an entire industry built on stealing from programs meant to help the sick, the elderly, and the disabled.

Paul Has Been Fighting This for Years

This wasn’t Paul’s first swing at government waste, and it won’t be his last. He’s spent years releasing his annual Festivus Report, a document dedicated entirely to exposing outlandish ways Washington burns through taxpayer money. In one appearance highlighting government waste, Paul pointed to over a hundred twenty billion dollars in improper payments from Medicare and Medicaid combined, a staggering figure that barely gets mentioned outside of a handful of dedicated watchdogs.

Paul has also gone after the specific loopholes that let fraud flourish in plain sight. He introduced legislation to end Medicaid payments for illegal aliens immediately, arguing that several states are still cashing in on the federal government’s generous ninety percent match rate while covering people who were never supposed to be eligible in the first place.

Why do some states get rewarded with extra federal dollars for bending the rules while honest taxpayers foot the bill?

The Response From the Other Side Says Everything

Senator Bernie Moreno didn’t hold back either during the same hearing, slamming Democrats directly for skipping a hearing meant to protect taxpayer money. He put it plainly, saying the entire Democrat side of the dais sat empty, and that an entire party apparently doesn’t care whether taxpayer money gets burned.

That absence matters more than any press release could. Witnesses at the hearing, including investigative journalists Nick Shirley and James O’Keefe, laid out disturbing details about theft from public programs and weak oversight mechanisms that let fraud spread unchecked for years. Those are the kinds of facts a serious opposition party would want to hear firsthand, not avoid entirely.

This Fight Isn’t Slowing Down

Paul’s committee work is happening alongside a much larger federal push. The Department of Justice’s 2026 National Health Care Fraud Takedown already charged hundreds of defendants across dozens of states, working through every single state Medicaid Fraud Control Unit in the country. Paul’s hearing wasn’t a one off political stunt. It’s part of a much broader effort finally putting real numbers and real consequences behind years of quiet theft.

Paul has spent his career arguing that government waste isn’t a partisan talking point, it’s a taxpayer betrayal that both parties should be racing to fix. This week, only one party showed up to actually do that work.

How many more empty committee rooms does it take before Americans stop pretending both parties take fraud seriously? Rand Paul didn’t need to say much more than six words to answer that question himself.