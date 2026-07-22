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Barbara Lee's avatar
Barbara Lee
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The biggest fraud of all is expecting government to fix this. There is a fix if anybody has the moral backbone to push it and it’s actually simpler than you might think . How? separate spending from funding. Elected politicians can and should propose spending BUT ONLY citizen taxpayers should APPROVE FUNDING . I.E. distribute decision making across the entire taxpayer population . This will tend to put a hard stop to fraud and waste if given the help of DOGE and journalists like Nick Shirley! Every taxpayer must assign their tax dollars for or NOT for each spending bill proposed. Make a bill obtuse and unintelligible? No problem. Just say “no you can’t use my tax dollars for that.” Bills that taxpayers agree to fund get annual audits and review ie can the government continue to use my tax dollars for this? The result: Budgets then shrink or swell based on performance and the will of THOSE who actually fund the government. If everyone with skin in the game (ie taxpayers) did this, graft and political manipulation would approach zero. Nothing focuses the mind, sharpening the senses more than having one’s own hard work stolen and misused. And nothing would do more to unite Democrats and Republicans than everyone getting the governance they want TO THE EXTENT THEY WERE WILLING TO PAY FOR IT. Note: non-contributing citizens and non-citizens ARE NOT allowed in this assignment. Why? Because they get their say when they vote for or lobby their representatives who propose the spending. But if they aren’t actually paying taxes for government services, then they shouldn’t get to fund the government! This is the step change needed in our constitution! And would do a great deal more to secure our God given rights than all the pontificating party politics or all the social media complaining or all the useless dumb ass protesting.

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