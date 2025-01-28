The protection of Americans’ privacy and data continues to be imperative. Unfortunately, history has shown the government’s preference for overstepping, of course, in the name of a supposed greater good.

We’ve seen this come to pass time and time again. Look no further than the Patriot Act which was infamously weaponized to let the government collect everyday citizens’ data, online activity, and more.

Naturally, the Patriot Act, on paper at least, exists in order to shield Americans from terrorism and accomplish other seemingly noble endeavors. Though no matter what front the deep state presents, there’s always a greater agenda that’s being hidden behind the scenes.

It’s for this very reason that lawmakers like Sen. Rand Paul consistently fight for government transparency. More recently, the Kentucky lawmaker spoke about the importance of clarity regarding the use of drones.

What is the Government Really Using Drones For?

During a Homeland Security secretary confirmation hearing, Paul didn’t hesitate to tackle this issue head on. He stressed the importance of the country knowing how many drones are being used by the government and where their operations are taking place.

Of equal importance is knowing whether the collection of Americans’ data is abiding by laws on the books. The federal government doesn’t exactly have the best track record when it comes to this, of course.

When it comes to drone usage, Americans deserve to be fully in the know. These materials can be used to collect cellular signals, for instance.

Are warrants being used ahead of this data gathering? What kind of filters are being used to avoid the illegal seizure of Americans’ personal information stored on their phones?

All of these questions are worth answering. Yet in 2025, the country hasn’t gotten any transparent explanations from the government. This, in and of itself, is concerning and needs to be handled accordingly.

Who’s Funding These Drones’ Operations?