Rand Paul not only brings common sense and a keen intellect to a Senate filled with egomaniacs, idiots, and grifters, he also has unparalleled political instincts.

Sen. Paul employs all of his talents to protect the American people from a government gone mad.

In just one example, Paul was the only U.S. Senator who voted against James Comey’s nomination to become the seventh director of the FBI.

His instincts and reasoning were spot-on.

James Comey recently posted a picture of seashells on sand configured into a not-so-cryptic “8647” on Instagram.

Comey captioned the picture with, “Cool shell formation on my beach walk.”

Sen. Paul was quick to see through Comey’s reckless stunt while reminding the people he was the only one who saw the arrogant poser for what he was back in 2013.

“I was the only Senator to vote against Comey. The tally was 93–1,” Paul posted on X.

“Now he’s [Comey’s] back,” the post continued, “peddling a new book and winking at political violence to boost sales.”

Yes, Comey is that shallow. He went so far as to incite people far gone with Trump Derangement Syndrome to assassinate President Trump.

“Crass. Predictable. Reckless,” the post continued. “As a victim of political violence, I don’t take this lightly.”

Paul knows a lot about political violence. In 2017, Sen. Paul was the victim of an attack when his neighbor slammed into him from behind outside his Kentucky home.