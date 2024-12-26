As 2024 wraps up, the federal government is more out of control than ever. Bureaucracy is at an all-time high, while effectiveness is at an all-time low. Everyday Americans continue to suffer, while our nation’s current leadership does absolutely nothing to bring about relief.

In order to really address the major issues facing this nation, top-down action remains essential. This is why the incoming Trump administration has proposed a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). DOGE, in a nutshell, will serve as a sort of advisory board that does away with excessive regulations, while also eliminating wasteful spending and reforming federal agencies.

While it’s no shock that Democrats are opposing this, what we’re now seeing is that certain Republicans in Name Only (RINO) are also coming out against DOGE. To this end, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul is calling them out accordingly.

DOGE vs. RINOs