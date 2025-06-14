Get 50% off for 1 year

The early 2020s bore an eerie resemblance to the dystopian works of George Orwell. Citizens and politicians who have stood up to this madness have needed to have great resilience and courage.



Trump has had to endure nearly a decade of attacks from the DNC, fake news media, and even our country’s federal agencies. US taxpayers have paid for agencies to harass Trump and even invade the privacy of American citizens on the pretext of “national security”.



The silver lining is that Trump’s reelection has begun to change the political atmosphere. Members of the DNC and media have increasingly been admitting that all of the charges against Trump were a bogus witch hunt attack from a desperate DNC party.

These efforts to delegitimize these sources have been successful, but it will take more deliberate and long-term efforts to truly begin pushing back against the deep state’s hold in the government.





Rand Paul Slams CNN

The world has mocked many conservatives and libertarians for being conspiracy theorists, yet these groups have been proven right time and time again. In many cases, conspiracy theorists were merely people who saw the patterns several years early and weren’t afraid to speak the truth.

Rand Paul, who has been one of the heaviest critics of left-led criticism and censorship, recently pointed out how even CNN is beginning to admit that the DNC had it out for Trump for many years.

During this clip, A CNN reporter admitted the DNC’s agenda when another reporter talked about the witch hunt against Trump.

“Democrats can not only be the party of resistance. We resisted so hard between 2017 and 2014. We impeached the guy, we prosecuted him, convicted him of 34 felony counts, and guess what? He still got elected.”

Two of the members agreed that the court case against Trump was orchestrated, as the prosecutor was a democrat. It's mind-boggling to see CNN say all of the things that Trump supporters said during 2017-2024, yet nobody on the left seems to be batting an eye at this sentiment change.



34 Imaginary Felonies: The Power of Language

Anyone who did not read in depth about Trump’s trial would instantly hear 34 felonies and think that the situation is very serious. It seems mad to even consider someone as a presidential candidate if they were legitimately charged with that many felonies.

However, when they say Trump committed ‘34 felonies’, what they really mean is that there were 34 financial records in question by a democrat with TDS.

This is not a legal technicality or an honest mistake, but rather a defamation effort to make Trump seem like a terrible criminal. It is the behavior of a banana republic that is hellbent on destroying its political opponents at all costs.

Even Bill Maher called out the idiocy of the DNC for continuing to push this stupid felon narrative, and tried to warn them that running this bogus case against Trump would only help him win the election.





Trump’s win during this election was a much-needed credibility boost, as many people have been brainwashed into thinking that Trump is a felon and a fascist dictator. Trump has proven that corruption runs across the country, in the media, the local court systems, and even our federal agencies.

The Deep Corruption of Federal Agencies: The DNC is a Dangerous Arm of the Deep State



The key point to understand is that it wasn’t just the media companies and rivaling political parties that fought against Trump. Trump has had to spend nearly a decade battling with federal agencies, even when he was a sitting president.



Kash Patel made the distinction that the work of the country’s federal agencies was likely an extension of the DNC, and potentially even directly funded by the DNC.

The American population has watched this madness since 2017 and finally decided that they were done with this. Even after Trump was almost assassinated, the DNC party tried to convince the Secret Service to take Trump’s protection away.

Even after Russiagate was proven a complete hoax, many people continue to latch on to the Putin puppet narrative as Trump fights for peace between Ukraine and Russia. There will be no end to this mindless criticism until these federal agencies are overhauled.



The fact that the media is slowly breaking and the DNC is waking up to the fact that they blew it is very encouraging, but there is still a lot of work to do. The roots of the deep state run deep in DC, and Trump has still met a plethora of setbacks, even with a loyal and competent cabinet and Republican majority House and Senate.

Rand Paul has been very instrumental in this battle, exposing the deep-seated hypocrisy of the deep state and pushing for legislation that promotes freedom. It is very important to remember that a government that can do this to its elected politicians has the power to squash its citizens.



Rand Paul has once again brought to light that Tulsi Gabbard, our current Head of Intelligence, was placed on a terror watch list after failing to stay in line with the DNC.

Anyone like Tulsi or Trump, who stands up to the Deep State, has had to pay the price dearly.

Rand Paul has also shown how it's very important to continue pursuing justice, even when it carries the label of being a conspiracy theorist. After years of investigation, Rand Paul has also been proven correct on his suspicions of Fauci and his involvement in gain of function research.



Paul has continued to pursue Fauci, even after his Biden administration pardon, issuing 13 subpoenas to federal agencies.

“In the wake of Anthony Fauci’s preemptive pardon, there are still questions to be answered. Who at NIH directed funds to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and why was the proposal not scrutinized by the P3CO safety committee? For four years, I have requested records from the NIH and other agencies on all deliberations regarding the decision to skip oversight by the safety committee, only to be stonewalled.”

The takeaway from these events is concerning. Any political opponent can be attacked for not falling in line with the DNC. Federal agencies can turn against anyone, including politicians or citizens, for being too vocal. Most importantly, members with deep state protection, like Fauci, can lie to Congress and enjoy stellar protection from federal agencies and the executive branch.



Trump has slowly been crushing media figures, and this is a very positive first step. However, Trump’s cabinet will need to dig much deeper to fully expose corruption from agencies like the CIA and FBI, and to begin going after previous untouchable characters like Fauci.



Get 50% off for 1 year