Fed Chairman Jerome Powell owes a duty of care to the American people. The uncomfortable truth is that Powell does not believe he actually works for citizens of the United States.

The startling omission came to light when the possibility of Trump requesting Powell’s resignation was broached.

Trump and Powell are at Odds

Reporters recently floated out a hypothetical scenario to Chairman Powell in which Trump would ask him to depart his post. In response, Powell indicated he would not step down if such a request were made.

Here’s what most people don’t know: the letter of the law doesn’t empower the president of the nation to terminate the chairman of the Federal reserve. What Powell failed to mention is that there is no constitutional foundation to the Federal Reserve.

The Fed constitutes a monopoly on the nation’s financial system. There is no power granted by the federal government to form such a monopoly that alters interest rates. Nor is there a power for the federal government to create such a centralized banking institution to print money out of thin air.

The Fed has printed so much money in recent years that our currency has become nothing more than nearly meaningless numbers on a screen. None of those new dollars are backed by gold.

Paul, Musk, and Others are Calling for an End to the Fed