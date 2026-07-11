Experts who predicted smooth interventions are now insisting on escalation. Debates continue and Rand Paul steps forward to question the track record of those who keep pushing for continued involvement.

His comments show consistent doubt towards warnings that never really come true. This approach goes against conventional wisdom in Washington.

Those who favor sustained pressure argue that any pause gives advantages to adversaries but the Senator points to a series of exaggerated warnings that failed to result in the dire outcomes that were forecast.

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