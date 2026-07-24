It’s amazing how quickly and aggressively criticism is directed toward fellow partisans.

Rand Paul has been vocal in opposing unbridled expansion of federal government and questioning candidates whose previous service records demonstrate more of the same. Hoewver, Mullin intervened in the proceeding to characterize Paul’s criticisms as detrimental to the interests of fellow Republicans.

The back-and-forth illustrated a fundamental split; one group advocates for aggressive questioning as a means of accountability. Another believes aggressive questioning is nothing less than disloyalty to the greater cause.

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