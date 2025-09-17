There has never been a more important time to side with science as opposed to mandates and myth. That’s Rand Paul’s take and also the opinion of RFK.

Paul is going out of his way to express support for RFK at a time when the Secretary of Health and Human Services is under fire. As is often said, true character is revealed during difficult times.

Paul and RFK are holding strong, emphasizing science and fact instead of politics and distortion spun by the media for personal gain.

Paul has RFK’s Back

The Kentucky Senator is making headlines for vocally supporting the Secretary of Health and Human Services after receiving criticism from a former CDC official. The official lambasted RFK in the public spotlight without just cause.

The former immunization chief of the CDC even went to the extent of stating he quit his post because of RFK’s influence. Though there might be some truth to that admission, it doesn’t justify a media tour.

“The Hepatitis B vaccine is now given to newborns. We sometimes give five and six vaccines all at one time.” – Rand Paul

The CDC brass, many of whom were put in place by Biden’s honchos are engaging in a clear smear campaign against RFK. The smearing might even amount to defamation.

Rand Paul is Ready to Fight