It is hard to use our political system to tackle corruption when some of the politicians do not even believe in our constitution. Moreover, many of these corrupt politicians have used tech companies indirectly to do what they were unable to do themselves.

These actions turned the United States into a banana republic. The deep state has influenced the election twice, falsely accused Trump of many false crimes, and censored credible health experts who called out the CDC’s lies early. Our credibility as a nation has been damaged, and it is also safe to say that we will have to fight hard this term to reclaim the First Amendment.

Trump is committed to reversing all of this damage during his first day in office, and he has the support of many politicians who were fighting for free speech while Biden sought to destroy it. Rand Paul will be instrumental in boosting free speech and national security in his role in the Senate. He already has a solid foundation of free speech initiatives that our government will be able to implement this term

Our government will have a much harder time committing these atrocities under a new Trump presidency, as Trump and other loyal politicians will work hard to uncover some of the schemes of the deep state and ensure that we do not repeat past mistakes.

Rand Paul and the First Amendment

Rand Paul’s position as the chair of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee will give him more power to fight for individual liberties. One area that President Trump and Rand Paul agree on is the importance of free speech and how our government needs to fight to reclaim it.

Rand Paul recently posted about the importance of the First Amendment and how the government shouldn’t be able to censor content online.

Rand Paul will have to take on multiple factions of our government, including CISA, to ensure that we do not lose our right to free speech.

History of Fighting Free Speech

How long will it take to repair the damage from the Biden administration?



Rand Paul has a lengthy history of fighting for individual liberties and pushing back against factions of the government that overstep their authority. He has had a very strong focus on free speech, especially after the government's needless censoring during covid.





Rand Paul has previously worked with other politicians like Jim Jordan to fight for Americans’ freedom of speech.

“Americans are free people and we do not take infringements upon our liberties lightly. The time has come for resistance and to reclaim our God-given right to free expression. Under my Free Speech Protection Act the government will no longer be able to cloak itself in secrecy to undermine the First Amendment rights of Americans.”

This proposed bill also built the foundation for some of the new approaching changes under the Trump administration, including ensuring that federal entities that label speech as misinformation do not receive federal funding.

He has also fought to ensure that the government is not allowed to indirectly censor individuals through cooperating with tech companies. He combined forces with Harriet Hageman and Dan Bishop to take on the government’s censorship of speech. This collusion was a major problem during the Biden administration, and it even impacted the 2020 elections.







We must do everything we can to ensure that there is not a repeat of the early 2020s. This is why it is crucial for politicians like Rand Paul to create as much legislation as they can to prohibit the government from infringing on our free speech, as it is disappointing to note that the Constitution itself was not enough to stop them in the past four years.

Getting Rid of the CISA

Paul has been pushing for the government to get rid of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency ( CISA).

Even though our government has made massive strides in reducing the corruption of tech companies and censorship, the CISA still has the ability to censor content online. If the CISA continues to exist and oversteps its authority, it could set a very dangerous precedent and undermine our efforts to restore free speech.



CISA was only recently created in 2018, and Ron Paul cleverly noted that our country has already been able to survive more than 200 years without this agency. We have no need for this organization, and now is a perfect time to slash it considering that the Trump administration has vocally stated that we need to restore free speech.

To make matters worse, CISA has not always been very efficient in its operations. Rand Paul had to slam the CISA and DHS for not being diligent during the election. The CISA sent senior members to a conference instead of monitoring crucial cybersecurity risks during the election cycle.









It seems like Rand Paul, Trump, DOGE, and others will need to constantly monitor CISA to ensure that they do not waste resources or violate Americans’ First Amendment rights.

A Long War

Trump’s recent comments made it clear that he is committed to fighting for free speech and undoing all of the sins of the Biden administration. The deep state is petrified of this development as it can no longer deceive and control the public through the collusion of tech companies and federal agencies.



Creating an environment rich in free speech will make things easier once cabinet members like RFK Jr. and Kash Patel begin exposing some of the corruption of the deep state. Our government will have to do a lot of work to expose crimes during this time period, which have largely been covered up due to fact-checkers and the deep state control of federal agencies.

Trump and Paul will face many challenges in 2024, as it should take a long time to dismantle the deep state’s grip on free speech. In particular, the CISA may pose some challenges, as Rand Paul has noted that it will be difficult to eliminate the CISA due to its relevance in boosting cybersecurity threats.

However, the outlook for 2025 is very positive. Multiple cabinet members will finally be able to take on the deep state, and American citizens will finally be able to freely express themselves without having to worry about government censorship.