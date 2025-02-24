America’s unions have been in decline for more than 30 years. Unionization was necessary in the past yet it appears such collectives are antiquated.

Rand Paul introduced the National Right to Work Act that provides safeguards for workers throughout the United States. Paul’s logic is that workers should not be forced to pay union dues to get a job or remain employed.

What the National Right to Work Act Means for Laborers

Imagine interviewing for a job only to learn union membership is a condition of hire. Continued union membership is also mandated to remain employed.

Such is the way of America’s unions.

The Kentucky Senator plans to change that with the introduction of the National Right to Work Act. The Act prevents the forcible paying of labor union dues to remain employed.

The bottom line? If one does not want to belong to a workplace union, he or she should not have to pay dues.

Paul stands firm on his belief that employment should not be conditional on membership to a collective. Such collectives often turn out to be money-draining net negatives rather than net positives.

History shows unions tend to lose efficacy years after formation. Hence, the decline of unionization in the United States since the 1980s.

Protecting Individual Freedom

At its core, the National Right to Work Act guarantees all employees in America are empowered to embrace the spirit of individualism. Such is a core tenet of libertarianism.

“The National Right to Work Act ensures all American workers have the ability to choose to refrain from joining or paying dues to a union as a condition for employment. Kentucky and 26 other states have already passed right to work laws. It’s time for the federal government to follow their lead.” - Paul

The freedom to refrain from joining arguably ineffective unions and paying never-ending dues empowers workers to earn more without lining the pockets of union heads. Though union dues pave a path toward labor protection, the outcome isn’t always as expected.

Union negotiations often break down and union bosses make out like bandits.

As Paul noted, union heads often claim to develop pro-worker policies that turn out to be anti-worker.

Though a decline in union membership might chip away at union strength, doing so ultimately forces unions to better serve their members.

Giving workers the voluntary choice to join a union ultimately provides union bosses with the positive reinforcement necessary to fiercely advocate for worker’s protections.

Paul’s proposed legislation has support from a wide swath of Republican Senators. Mike Lee, Ted Cruz, Tim Scott, Thom Tillis, and other big names are on board.

Paul’s Legislation in the Context of Existing Law

Federal law on the books contains language that mandates protections for unions. Paul’s proposed legislation would not add onto that language.

Rather, the Kentucky Senator’s legislation would remove the forced union provisions from federal law.

The underlying motivation for the legislation is to minimize the size of government while empowering workers. Uncle Sam’s role should not include forced union membership.

Nor should Uncle Sam have any involvement in forcing union provisions.

“We’re extremely pleased that Senator Paul and Congressman Wilson have introduced the National Right to Work Act, intensifying a growing debate about Big Labor’s coercive power to keep American workers in chains. This legislation would enshrine the common-sense principle – already enforced in more than half of U.S. states – that no worker should be compelled to join or pay dues to a union just to get or keep a job.” - Mark Mix, president of the National Right to Work Committee

In total, the National Right to Work Act would repeal half a dozen statutory provisions.

Those provisions allow for private sector employees, railroad employees, and airline employees to be terminated from employment for failing to join and pay union dues.

Empowering Workers the Right Way

On the surface, it appears Paul’s proposed legislation is anti-labor. After all, unions were created to protect workers. However, union dues often reap little-to-no benefit.

Paul’s Act adds to already existing legislative momentum. A total of five states enacted Right to Work laws dating back to 2012. Indiana, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and Michigan all passed similar legislation.

Eliminating the requirement to pay those dues ultimately empowers American workers. Paul is putting power where it should be: back into the hands of autonomous American workers.