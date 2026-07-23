For decades, Americans have witnessed the increase in the size of our government, but all we really have to show for it are increasing burdens on our children and grandchildren.

Rand Paul has openly called out for this kind of behavior. His is a voice that differs greatly from most of the rest of the crowd, which usually offer some type of excuse.

So the question still remains, just how much can the outcry against never-ending deficits actually accomplish until another crisis arises?

Biden pardoned Fauci. That pardon does not cover congressional testimony. July 29th, Rand Paul reminds him of that. Subscribe now at 29% off forever.

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