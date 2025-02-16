For far too long, federal bureaucracy has been a thorn in the side of this country’s education system. With each passing year, more students are falling behind, failing to pass the most basic of classes. Public schools, meanwhile, continue to veer away from education, instead opting to embrace DEI and other radical leftist agendas.

The end result of this is a mass literacy crisis that could bring America to its knees unless something quickly changes. Right now, it’s estimated that roughly 50% of people across the nation can’t read above a sixth grade level. This includes a staggering amount of young people who are also struggling to decipher analog clocks and cursive writing.

All things considered, it’s quite clear that allowing the federal government to call the shots on education has been a massive failure. Thankfully, Republican Sen. Rand Paul has just endorsed the incoming Trump-Vance administration’s efforts to fix this.

Back to Local and State Governments

In mid November, the Kentucky senator took to X, praising President Trump for selecting Linda McMahon as the next Secretary of Education. McMahon has been a strong proponent of not just school choice, but also empowering local and state governments to have the final say on curricula.

This is only further underscored by her work as the America First Policy Institute’s (AFPI) board chair. During this four year tenure, McMahon fought on behalf of parents’ rights to be involved in their kids’ education. This ultimately resulted in 12 states across the country having access to school choice, rather than seeing their educational prospects limited to their zip codes.

During Trump’s announcement of McMahon’s appointment, he stressed that she’ll play a critical role in ensuring that local and state governments determine the standard for education. Sen. Paul, who’s repeatedly advocated for school choice, likewise recognizes McMahon’s nomination for Secretary of Education as necessary to getting young people back on track.

A Death Blow to DEI

For far too long, DEI, critical race theory, and other agendas have been tainting classrooms across the United States. When parents attempted to intervene, federal authorities at the Justice Department accused them of being “domestic terrorists.”

This will all change as education goes back to the local and state levels. Here, lawmakers and concerned parents will have a much stronger say in what their kids are being taught in classrooms. Moreover, they’ll be able to take necessary, concerted steps to root out radical, left-wing agendas that have no business in academia.

The Left is Seething

Democrats across the nation are well aware of what Linda McMahon’s appointment means. They also understand that sending education back to the local and state levels will bolster school choice, rather than letting teachers unions override parents.

On social media, many leftists are melting down, accusing Trump and other Republicans of fascism. Democrats have also begun stating that without tyrannical bureaucracies like the Department of Education, kids won’t have a chance at learning what’s necessary to succeed.

Thankfully, these lies and fearmongering aren’t going to work. We the people see what’s happening around us. It’s not hard to look at the state of education and young people today. By all accounts, students across the nation have been woefully failed by the so-called academic experts.

If the federal government was doing such a wonderful job at managing education, America wouldn’t be facing such a perverse literacy crisis. If the Department of Education was truly a net positive, children wouldn’t be getting indoctrinated by anti-USA ideology each time they set foot in public classrooms.

Enough is enough. Sending education back to the states is long overdue.

Patriots Have the Votes

With Republicans set to control the incoming 119th Congress, we the people have everything we need to start reforming education in America. Democrats in the House and Senate will be a vocal minority; though at the end of the day, they lack the votes to sabotage President Trump’s second term.

In spite of this, patriots shouldn't become complacent. If there’s one thing we’ve all learned over the past several years, it’s that the radical left will try anything to get what they want. Whether that’s spreading fake news in the press or using social media to attack Republican lawmakers who support school choice, anything can happen.

For decades, Democrats have been conducting a systematic takeover of education in this country, attempting to remake it in their image. The end result of this is a rising number of young people who are struggling to read, write, and carry out basic math equations.

In the months ahead, it’s going to be incumbent upon all of us to hold the line. This includes not just Republicans in Congress, but also conservative like us at the grassroots level. No matter what stunts Democrats pull after January 20, we can’t get distracted or allow the radical left to maintain its hold on academia.