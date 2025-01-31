In the United States, so many Americans are working hard, yet barely making it. Nationwide, people just want to feed their families, keep a roof over their heads, and not have to worry about constant price increases.

Another factor that’s hurting everyday folks is personal income tax. While the rate of taxes owed by each American varies, it still hurts their wallets. Imagine if the money handed over to the federal government instead was put into one’s savings account or mortgage.

Big government bureaucrats are eager to keep the current system going. They don’t want Americans pushing back on personal income tax, even though this money is often squandered by the government.

Thankfully, Republican Sen. Rand Paul is pushing back against the flaws in the Matrix. Not too long ago, the GOP lawmaker proposed a clear alternative.

Tariffs Instead of Personal Taxes

Over the years, Sen. Paul has been consistent in advocating for Americans to keep the money they work hard for. In his own words, the less taxes, the better.

During a sitdown with Fox Business, Paul stated tariffs would serve as a better alternative to personal income taxes.

However, this only works so long as the tariffs aren't simply added on to what Americans are already paying.