The powers that be are closing in on America First patriots.

In real time, there’s a concerted effort to surveill, target, and PUNISH Trump supporting conservatives.

We’ve seen this all around, from online censorship and media smear campaigns to violent attacks in the streets and even the DEBANKING of freedom fighters.

Enough is enough.

Unfortunately, as our awareness increases, the deep state’s tactics become more convoluted.

The latest? Arctic Frost.

This scheme saw the phone tapping and location tracking of dozens of high profile Trump supporters. This was done with the goal of finding “dirt” on patriots, then weaponizing it against us.

This was the EXACTLY playbook used against January 6 protesters.

Thankfully, America First patriots are fighting back.

