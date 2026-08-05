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Rand Paul did not mince words when it comes to why he felt it necessary to counter claims that simply publishing Anthony Fauci’s journal entries constituted an invasion of his privacy. “If you go into your office and the company that you work for gives you a laptop and you do work on that laptop, it belongs to the company,” Paul explained. “And that is true. That is federal law. If you do something on a government server, it belongs to the government.”

Watch the video above to hear Paul walk everyone through this timeline himself.

As for how Paul’s staff came across Fauci’s journal entries, they have a strange story to tell. According to Paul, Fauci kept a daily log of events during his time working in government. He intended to write a book based upon those logs. Before Fauci left office, he emailed all of the entries to himself. Years worth of entries, all stored in a government email account, transmitted from one government account to another. This is how Paul’s investigators located them.

Not a Diary in the Way People Typically Think of One

Paul countered head-on the media spin that the investigators who found Fauci’s journal entries committed an unauthorized act of stealing someone’s personal property. “It’s not a diary in the sense that a teenage girl keeps a diary that’s private and has a lock on it,” Paul said. “This is a government computer, a government laptop on government time, keeping this account of what his official duties are and then making private observations about them.”

Paul emphasized that there is a legal difference between these two ways of describing a “diary.” Not just in terms of rhetoric but also in terms of legality. Paul argues that the media coverage and backlash from many liberal news organizations against the release of the journal entries constitutes a diversion away from something larger: what Paul called “vast media malpractice” during the COVID-19 pandemic, when Fauci received what Paul described as virtually divine treatment while directing funding associated with the probable source of the pandemic.

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Legal Action Has Already Started

Paul did not stop at explaining how Fauci’s journal entries became available. He detailed exactly what his committee believes it has uncovered so far, and it involves more than just an unflattering paper trail. “Most of the things that we had looked at that we believed were breaking a federal law were destroying records, which is a federal law, lying to Congress, which is a federal law,” Paul said. “And now what we’re contemplating is sending a referral to the Department of Justice for obstruction of a congressional investigation.”

Paul made it clear that his team is not hiding their findings either. “We’re happy to share our information with anybody,” Paul said, adding that his committee has made it a point to place as much documentation into the public domain as possible in order to allow outside researchers and investigators access to review the information. As of now, that openness is paying off. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has initiated an inquiry to determine if Fauci may be subject to state charges, charges that cannot be covered under his federal pardon, and Paul indicated that he and his office are prepared to assist Uthmeier with every aspect of his investigation.

Years Building to Accountability

What makes Paul’s role in this story stand out isn’t just the documents themselves. It’s the methodical way he built the case, tracking down records that had been sitting in plain sight on government servers the entire time, then handing that evidence directly to the public and to state investigators rather than sitting on it. Fauci pleading the Fifth Amendment 111 times before Paul’s committee wasn’t a coincidence. It was the direct result of years spent building a paper trail Fauci apparently never expected anyone to actually go looking for.

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