Rand Paul Review

Rand Paul Review

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Charles weaver's avatar
Charles weaver
13h

So we paid Fauci to sit and type love notes to himself…. And likely still paying him.

May he rot in jail for what he did to all of us

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Francis Mayer's avatar
Francis Mayer
16h

Well we can look to history on who typically pleaded the 5th

https://youtube.com/shorts/j03bBIrXAmE?is=V5L0SJdgnhGt9iWo

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